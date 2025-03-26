Dell consolidates AI offering to eliminate guesswork

Dell Technologies has launched its new AI PC portfolio, with the focus on simplicity and consolidation.

Dell Technologies officially unveiled its new AI PC product portfolio in Johannesburg this week and said the line-up – built for personal and professional computing – is based on unified branding to make it easier for customers to source fit-for-purpose solutions.

The portfolio consists of three product categories: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max.

With sustainability, environmentally friendly infrastructure and increased application of AI driving PC adoption, executives from Dell Technologies agreed the timing of this launch could not have been better.

Commenting on the portfolio ahead of the launch, Doug Woolley, GM and VP at Dell Technologies South Africa, said: “We’ve made it easy to distinguish products within each of the new product categories, and our consistent approach to tiering lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs.”

Above and beyond the starting point, there’s a Plus tier and a Premium tier.

Speaking at the launch, Morne Kroukamp, field product marketing manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, said the market is entering a new era in personal computing, underpinned by the development and roll-out of apps that use large language models (LLMs).

It is estimated that by the end of 2025, there will be 750 million apps that use LLMs, according to Dell.

Users will need sufficient compute power to benefit from the apps.

Kroukamp said this is where TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second) – generally defined by industry as a way to measure how many computing operations an AI chip can handle in one second – becomes relevant.

With the new offering, Dell has unified its brand across PCs, displays, services and accessories to make it easier for customers to find the right technology solutions they need today and in the future.

Dell has launched four new Copilot+ devices from the Plus tier, powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, V SKUs), as well as a new Dell Pro laptop portfolio that includes Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2, V and U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options, featuring an NPU, CPU and GPU.

The Dell Pro design extends across the Dell Pro Max family and the new portfolio features Dell’s new, patented thermal design. The devices include Intel Core (Series 2, U SKUs), AMD Ryzen and AMD Threadripper processor options as well as professional graphics.

“You can power intensive workloads from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and fine-tune large language models while maintaining security and managing costs,” Kroukamp added.

“The Dell portfolio will expand later this year to include more AMD and Snapdragon X Series processor options. We will also introduce new devices in the base tier, which offers everyday devices that provide effortless use and practical design, and the Premium tier, which continues the XPS legacy loved by consumers and prosumers alike,” Woolley concluded.