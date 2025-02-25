Dell launches simplified AI PC portfolio focused on core customer needs

Dell AI PC portfolio is built for personal and professional computing.

Unified branding across Dell’s PC portfolio makes it easier and faster to find the right PCs, accessories and services.

The new AI PC line-up lets customers collaborate, create and drive productivity from anywhere.

Dell AI PC portfolio consists of three product categories: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has launched a new AI PC portfolio built for personal and professional computing. From sleek laptops to powerful workstations and versatile desktops, Dell’s new AI PC line-up lets you collaborate, create and drive productivity no matter the location. And now it’s easier than ever to find the right device with the new AI PCs unified under the Dell brand.

Doug Woolley, GM and VP, Dell Technologies South Africa.

To simplify choices for customers, the new portfolio consists of three simple product categories that focus on core customer needs. These are Dell (designed for play, school and work), Dell Pro (designed for professional-grade productivity) and Dell Pro Max (designed for maximum performance).

“We’ve made it easy to distinguish products within each of the new product categories, and our consistent approach to tiering lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs. Above and beyond the starting point, there’s a Plus tier that offers the most scalable performance and a Premium tier that delivers the ultimate in mobility and design,” said Doug Woolley, General Manager and Vice-President, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Dell PCs, ideal for multitaskers

While Dell’s business PCs set the new standard for professional-grade PCs, technology plays a vital role beyond the office. Dell PCs are designed to excel in every aspect of life – whether you're playing, learning or working. The Dell launch features four new Copilot+ devices from the Plus tier, which introduces Dell’s most scalable Dell PCs with a balance between versatility and productivity. With a brand new design, the devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, V SKUs).

Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 : The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 are both portable devices that offer flexibility to those who blend their creative and everyday needs.

: The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 are both portable devices that offer flexibility to those who blend their creative and everyday needs. Dell 16 Plus and Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1: With a larger screen for enhanced consumption, the devices allow for both traditional and creative workflows.

Timeless design and quiet productivity with Dell Pro

The new Dell Pro laptop portfolio brings a fresh, clean and timeless look for the business professional. These PCs feature durable and reliable materials designed to handle the demands of your busy workday. In essence, Dell completely redesigned the Dell Pro desktops and notebooks to set a new standard in professional PCs.

These PCs include Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2, V and U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options, featuring an NPU, CPU and GPU. They offer exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI, Copilot+ experiences and dependable productivity – in the office, at home or anywhere in between.

Dell Pro 13/14 Premium: The Copilot+ device is a sleek and lightweight yet powerful laptop option for executives, sales managers and consultants who value performance and portability on the go. It’s available in 13- and 14-inch display sizes. The Dell Pro 14 Premium features 90% recycled magnesium in the chassis[i] for an elegant, light and long-lasting experience.

The Copilot+ device is a sleek and lightweight yet powerful laptop option for executives, sales managers and consultants who value performance and portability on the go. It’s available in 13- and 14-inch display sizes. The Dell Pro 14 Premium features 90% recycled magnesium in the chassis[i] for an elegant, light and long-lasting experience. Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus is offered in a variety of configurations, form factors and display sizes (13-, 14- and 16-inch) – all on the same system BIOS to simplify ordering and management for IT departments. Dell Pro Plus features a minimal design in platinum silver for a calm look and feel. Designed with 50% recycled and low emissions aluminium,[ii] it provides a durable and sustainable finish. USB, HDMI and Thunderbolt port options, plus 5G and WiFi 7, provide dependable connectivity and flexibility no matter where you’re working. It’s also built to withstand rigorous MIL-STD testing, delivering reliability for your fleet. Equipped with sleek narrow borders on a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio display, your teams can easily stay productive.

is offered in a variety of configurations, form factors and display sizes (13-, 14- and 16-inch) – all on the same system BIOS to simplify ordering and management for IT departments. Dell Pro Plus features a minimal design in platinum silver for a calm look and feel. Designed with 50% recycled and low emissions aluminium,[ii] it provides a durable and sustainable finish. USB, HDMI and Thunderbolt port options, plus 5G and WiFi 7, provide dependable connectivity and flexibility no matter where you’re working. It’s also built to withstand rigorous MIL-STD testing, delivering reliability for your fleet. Equipped with sleek narrow borders on a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio display, your teams can easily stay productive. Dell Pro 14/16 : The base tier of Dell Pro – simply Dell Pro – delivers essential performance for everyday productivity. Available in 14- and 16-inch, these laptops are available with a metallic finish in platinum silver and a laser textured finish in magnetite (dark grey). With a 16:10 aspect ratio and a low-power display, you can maximise your battery life and meet your deadlines on the go.

: The base tier of Dell Pro – simply Dell Pro – delivers essential performance for everyday productivity. Available in 14- and 16-inch, these laptops are available with a metallic finish in platinum silver and a laser textured finish in magnetite (dark grey). With a 16:10 aspect ratio and a low-power display, you can maximise your battery life and meet your deadlines on the go. Dell Pro desktops: Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, the Dell Pro desktops also feature Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options. These are Dell’s first commercial desktops with NPUs, bringing the benefits of AI-optimised performance and energy efficiency to PC users, regardless of form factor.

Dell Pro Max brings performance in versatility

Designed for demanding applications, the new Dell Pro Max portfolio offers a range of high-performance PCs. The Dell Pro design extends across the Dell Pro Max family for a consistent and professional look. In a category where performance is key, the new portfolio features greater performance generation-over-generation through Dell’s new, patented thermal design. The devices include Intel Core (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen and AMD Threadripper processor options as well as professional graphics. You can power intensive workloads from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and fine-tune large language models (LLMs) while maintaining security and managing costs.

Dell Pro Max 14/16 : Dell Pro Max PCs pack high-end performance in a portable, lightweight and modern design, with Dell Pro Max Plus and Premium models coming later this year. The all-new 16-inch size provides expansive screen real estate and supports complex and high-performance applications on the go. The spacious display offers up to QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and an optional touch screen. With support up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, designers, engineers and architects have the performance required for AI inferencing, rendering and creative applications.

: Dell Pro Max PCs pack high-end performance in a portable, lightweight and modern design, with Dell Pro Max Plus and Premium models coming later this year. The all-new 16-inch size provides expansive screen real estate and supports complex and high-performance applications on the go. The spacious display offers up to QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and an optional touch screen. With support up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, designers, engineers and architects have the performance required for AI inferencing, rendering and creative applications. Dell Pro Max desktops: The scalable desktop PCs support industry applications such as architecture, design, graphical and data analysis, and enable light AI workloads. Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, all desktops offer NVIDIA RTX professional graphics and AMD graphics options to power your demanding tasks.

“The Dell portfolio will expand later this year to include more AMD and Snapdragon X Series processor options. We will also introduce new devices in the base tier, which offers everyday devices that provide effortless use and practical design, and the Premium tier, which continues the XPS legacy loved by consumers and prosumers alike,” Woolley said.

[i] Based on internal analysis, November 2024. Post-consumer recycled plastic: 98% in the battery frame, 50% in the bezel frame and 30% in the speaker housing; recycled cobalt: 50% in the PC battery (40Whr and 60Whr); recycled magnesium: 90% in the lid, palm rest and bottom cover, bio-based plastic: 46% in the bumpers.

[ii] Based on internal analysis, November 2024. Fifty percent low emissions recycled aluminium and 50% recycled aluminium in the top cover and palm rest.