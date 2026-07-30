Dell PowerStore for Nutanix Cloud Platform is now available with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure 7.6

Helder Queiros, Senior Director, OEM & Alliances, APJ, Nutanix.

Dell and Nutanix today announced that PowerStore now supports Nutanix Cloud Platform, available with NCI 7.6. Organisations want enterprise storage performance in their Nutanix environments without giving up the simplicity that brought them to the platform. Today, Dell and Nutanix are delivering on that promise.

Dell PowerStore now supports Nutanix Cloud Platform with NCI 7.6, bringing end-to-end NVMe all-flash performance and independent compute and storage scaling to Nutanix AHV hypervisor. PowerStore integrates transparently into Prism – no new tools or training required. Dell Private Cloud completes the platform with automated deployment, full-stack life cycle management and Dell system-level hardware support.

This makes PowerStore the second Dell storage platform to integrate with Nutanix, following PowerFlex, which became the first external storage supported and integrated with Nutanix Cloud Platform. Together with Dell Private Cloud, which completes the platform with automated life cycle management and Dell system-level hardware support, organisations now have a fully validated foundation for running Nutanix with enterprise-grade external storage.

Key capabilities

As Dell's flagship all-flash storage platform, PowerStore delivers end-to-end NVMe performance, always-on data reduction and comprehensive data protection. For Nutanix environments, Dell and Nutanix have engineered an integration that preserves the operational experience Nutanix teams expect.

End-to-end NVMe all-flash performance – Consistent low-latency storage for mission-critical databases, enterprise applications and data-intensive analytics without consuming compute resources for storage data services.

– Consistent low-latency storage for mission-critical databases, enterprise applications and data-intensive analytics without consuming compute resources for storage data services. Independent compute and storage scalability – With Dell Private Cloud, add Dell PowerEdge compute nodes or expand PowerStore capacity on separate tracks based on actual workload demand. PowerStore's Dynamic Resiliency Engine enables granular storage scaling one drive at a time.

– With Dell Private Cloud, add Dell PowerEdge compute nodes or expand PowerStore capacity on separate tracks based on actual workload demand. PowerStore's Dynamic Resiliency Engine enables granular storage scaling one drive at a time. Transparent Prism integration – Provisioning, snapshots, clones and expanding virtual hard disks are handled directly through Prism. Existing Nutanix skills apply from day one.

– Provisioning, snapshots, clones and expanding virtual hard disks are handled directly through Prism. Existing Nutanix skills apply from day one. 6:1 data reduction guaranteed – Always-on intelligent deduplication and compression deliver an industry-leading 6:1 data reduction guarantee, consolidating more workloads while lowering storage costs.

– Always-on intelligent deduplication and compression deliver an industry-leading 6:1 data reduction guarantee, consolidating more workloads while lowering storage costs. Versatile cyber resilience – From asynchronous replication to Metro synchronous with zero RPO and zero RTO, protection policies are managed from Prism. Remote backups via Dell PowerProtect Data Manager provide long-term retention with cloud archival and retention locks.

Dell Private Cloud completes the platform

PowerStore brings enterprise storage to Nutanix. Dell Private Cloud completes the platform, automating AHV deployment with validated blueprints, orchestrating lifecycle management, and backing the full stack with Dell system-level hardware support. The result is appliance-like simplicity on disaggregated infrastructure, with the flexibility to run PowerStore or PowerFlex on a single Dell foundation.

In a recent Technical First Look, Omdia validated the integration, noting that Dell Private Cloud enables organisations to "deploy workload-ready clusters in approximately 2.5 hours, with zero manual effort needed after hardware installation, representing over 90% fewer steps compared to manual deployment methods."

Supporting quote

"Customers across APJ are looking for infrastructure that delivers both flexibility and simplicity without compromising performance. By bringing Dell PowerStore to the Nutanix Cloud Platform, we're enabling organisations to leverage enterprise-grade storage capabilities and scale compute and storage independently – all while using the Prism tools they already know. This is another clear example of how Dell and Nutanix are delivering customers greater choice and control for our customer IT strategies," said Helder Queiros, Senior Director, OEM & Alliances, APJ at Nutanix.

What this means for customers

PowerStore for Nutanix is the latest step in a 14-year partnership that continues to accelerate. With PowerStore support for Nutanix Cloud Platform, Dell now offers the broadest infrastructure portfolio available for Nutanix environments, spanning from private cloud to disaggregated architecture and extended data protection. This is what infrastructure freedom looks like – the flexibility to choose the right platform for every workload, the simplicity to manage it through the tools your team already knows, and a partnership that keeps building what comes next.

Availability

PowerStore for Nutanix Cloud Platform is available now with AOS 7.6. Whether you're modernising from traditional HCI, evaluating hypervisor alternatives or looking for enterprise storage performance in your Nutanix environment, visit the PowerStore page or reach out to your Dell or Nutanix representative.