Dell Technologies leads AI PC movement with new, redesigned PC portfolio

Unified branding across Dell’s PC portfolio makes it easier and faster to find the right PCs, accessories and services.

Latest generation silicon from Intel, AMD and Qualcomm Technologies offers customers enhanced performance and expanded AI capabilities.

Dell Pro AI Studio – part of the Dell AI Factory – helps developers deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs with simplicity and speed.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) builds on decades of PC innovation with a new, simplified portfolio featuring on-device AI for greater end-user creativity and productivity. To accelerate AI PC adoption across enterprises, Dell also provides developers and IT administrators with the tools to seamlessly build and deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs.

As the number one provider of commercial AI PCs[1], Dell expands its portfolio with new product designs, increased performance and battery life, the latest silicon innovation and AI accelerators, and industry-leading capabilities across software, management and sustainability. Dell has unified its brand across PCs, displays, services and accessories to make it even easier for customers to find the right technology solutions they need today and in the future.

“The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI,” said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. “Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing.”

Unified brand and simplified choices make technology decisions easy

Buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider – brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage and materials. In fact, 74% of consumers walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed.[2]

Dell’s new branding puts the highly trusted Dell name front and centre with three PC categories:

Dell : Designed for play, school and work.

: Designed for play, school and work. Dell Pro : Designed for professional-grade productivity.

: Designed for professional-grade productivity. Dell Pro Max: Designed for maximum performance.

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories and services for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.

“Dell’s strategy to shift to simple, descriptive naming across its PC, ecosystem solutions and services portfolio brings significant value to customers amid a complex and evolving AI PC landscape,” said Pat Moorhead, President, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Alongside new silicon options from AMD, in addition to Intel and Qualcomm, and new PC designs, Dell is well positioned to offer choice and help organisations future-proof for the AI era.”

Product categories. (Image: Supplied)

Leading AI PC portfolio crafted to meet the demands of targeted use cases and workloads

Dell provides the latest silicon choices across its new portfolio while removing guesswork and complexity for end-users and businesses. New Dell AI PCs offer built-in NPU technology to deliver AI performance suited to specific workload needs. Dell builds on its extensive Intel lineup by adding Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, expands AMD options with AMD Ryzen processors and continues working with Qualcomm Technologies to offer customers the right devices for the right use cases. The combined hardware, software and silicon innovations broaden powerful on-device Copilot+ PC experiences to reach more customers.

With new devices across Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, users can:

Stay productive longer with multi-day battery life.[3]

with multi-day battery life.[3] Enjoy modern and professional-grade designs wherever you work. The Dell Pro lineup is designed with durability in mind while still featuring a sleek and stunning design. New thermal technology improves airflow, so the PC runs quietly no matter the location.

wherever you work. The Dell Pro lineup is designed with durability in mind while still featuring a sleek and stunning design. New thermal technology improves airflow, so the PC runs quietly no matter the location. Handle intensive workloads, power demanding applications, run AI inferencing and fine tune large language models with Dell Pro Max mobile and fixed workstations packed with top performance and professional graphics. This redesigned lineup features greater performance gen-over-gen through a new, patented thermal design.

with Dell Pro Max mobile and fixed workstations packed with top performance and professional graphics. This redesigned lineup features greater performance gen-over-gen through a new, patented thermal design. Simplify IT management and stay protected from evolving threats , enabling IT to manage entire fleets of Dell Pro devices – including PCs, displays and accessories – remotely. This holistic device management solution reduces operation costs and setup time and increases uptime.

, enabling IT to manage entire fleets of Dell Pro devices – including PCs, displays and accessories – remotely. This holistic device management solution reduces operation costs and setup time and increases uptime. Advance sustainability initiatives and promote PC longevity with modular designs and increased use of recycled, renewable and low-emissions materials throughout the portfolio.

with modular designs and increased use of recycled, renewable and low-emissions materials throughout the portfolio. Enjoy best-in-screen performance with new displays, including the world’s first monitor with enhanced IPS Black featuring 3000:1 contrast ratio[4] and the highest five-star TUV eye comfort certification.[5] These new displays build on Dell’s decade of display leadership.[6]

Dell accelerates AI PC adoption with Dell Pro AI Studio

Businesses want to use AI models trained on their data to address specific needs and run them locally on AI PCs for better efficiency. However, building and managing these models is challenging because hardware requirements differ across silicon vendors and CPUs, GPUs and NPUs.

Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry’s most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology.[7] With Dell validated tools, frameworks, templates and models, developers and IT administrators can build and manage AI software with simplicity and speed, regardless of the underlying silicon. This is expected to reduce development and deployment time by as much as 75%,[8] going from six months to as little as six weeks.

Dell Pro AI Studio, part of the Dell AI Factory, is another example of how Dell helps enterprises right-size, implement and scale AI across various environments – from PCs to data centres. The Dell AI Factory gives customers access to an open ecosystem of technology partners to create AI applications that meet their unique needs, budgets and power requirements.

