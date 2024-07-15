Dell’s latest XPS range, including first XPS 16, finds a home at DCC Technologies

Dell XPS 13.

Since the first Dell XPS laptop appeared in 2007, the XPS range has grown into the most recognisable and coveted laptop brand globally. The latest Dell XPS 13, 14 and 16 models are now available from official Dell Technologies distributor in South Africa, DCC Technologies, offering the perfect blend of impressive style and powerful performance.

To each its own

For those requiring high portability, the Dell XPS 13 would be an exact fit. Indeed, the XPS 13 is Dell’s lightest yet, weighing only 1.17kg and 14.8mm thick – ideal for those always on the road or in the air. It runs on (up to) the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (165H), with memory ranging to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM.

For those looking for an ideal mix of portability, decent screen real estate and impressive performance, the Dell XPS 14 should be the go-to. It is not bulkier, at 18mm with a weight of 1.68kg. Onboard is the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (165H) on the high end, and importantly, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU as a possibility, ready to serve in case media editing or gaming is required.

Dell XPS 16.

Last but not least is the first XPS model with a 16-inch screen – the Dell XPS 16. Imagine being able to work on a laptop with a 4K+ display this large, in a package that is only 18.7mm thin and weighs no more than 2.2kg. If you are running demanding projects, this is the machine to get, with (up to) the Intel Core Ultra 9 (185H) processor available, complete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU as an option to help with graphic processing. And with 32GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel RAM on the high end, this machine does not balk at any task.

It is important to note the Intel Core Ultra processors utilised in the XPS range include an additional AI engine, which enables performance optimisation and power savings by putting the right workload on the right engine. And with Microsoft’s Windows 11 Copilot onboard, users basically have their own personal AI assistant to do the heavy lifting.

Design plus added features

With one unifying design, the XPS range offers an exceptionally stylish look, crafted with premium materials such as machined aluminium and glass, available in either Platinum or Graphite colour options.

The XPS notebooks are indeed stunning, with Dell adding a few unique touches. Sleek glass is found across the entire palm rest, including the broad touchpad with force pad haptics for feedback on clicks. Also, the physical function keys are replaced by a capacitive feedback touch experience, with users able to select which icons are displayed – the function or media keys.

Dell XPS 14.

Users can further feast their eyes on Dell’s InfinityEdge displays with Eyesafe technology. These displays’ resolution ranges up to 3K+ OLED on the XPS 13’s 13.4-inch screen, 3.2K+ OLED on the XPS 14’s 14.5-inch screen, and a highly impressive 4K+ on the XPS 16’s 16.3-inch screen.

For those involved in online meetings, video calls just became crystal clear thanks to the intelligent 1 080p webcam, which reduces noise in the frame, while intelligent audio minimises background noise for optimised audio. Speaking of which, the XPS range offers 360-degree spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and a 3D stereo surround sound experience with Waves MaxxAudio.

Heinrich Pretorius, Dell Technologies Consumer Product Specialist at DCC Technologies, believes the new XPS range is truly something to behold. “The Dell XPS range is an incredibly popular choice, and with the power of the XPS laptops complemented with their stunning design, it is easy to see why. Now, the option for a larger display is here with the XPS 16, and with AI extras as standard on the XPS range, Dell has really created something special,” Pretorius concludes.