Demetri Petropoulos joins Orange Cyberdefense SA's executive team amid 24th anniversary celebrations

From left: Orange Cyberdefense South Africa’s MD - Dominic White, new Chief Sales Officer - Demetri Petropoulos, and Sales Lead - Francine Chemanah at the OCD SA Head Office in Pretoria.

Orange Cyberdefense South Africa (OCD SA), a leading cyber security services business, is happy to announce the appointment of Demetri Petropoulos as the new Chief Sales Officer. This addition to the executive team coincides with a significant milestone, as OCD SA, also known as the SensePost team, prepares to celebrate its 24th anniversary next month.

Petropoulos brings to the table a rich tapestry of experiences and achievements in the technology and business development sectors. His career spans over two decades, during which he has held several high-profile positions. From building a technology business for Accenture, to starting his own venture through to its acquisition by EOH, and, most recently, as an executive leading the sales and marketing teams at GlobalMicro Solutions.

Petropoulos’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for OCD SA – the local branch of the global Orange Cyberdefense organisation. He has a deep respect for the business and sees his new role as a golden opportunity to match his extensive experience in both entrepreneurial and corporate environments with a well-respected and growing cyber security business. His approach to business growth is driven by a passion for developing relationships, building trust and paying keen attention to the needs of all stakeholders.

As he takes on this new challenge, Petropoulos is excited to be part of a culture that is as driven and customer focused as he is. He is confident in his ability to lead OCD SA’s already high performing sales team in service of their clients and is looking forward to contributing to OCD SA's ongoing success.

As OCD SA continues to grow and evolve in the dynamic field of cyber security, Petropoulos's appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The company and its team are enthusiastic about the future and the vast potential that this new leadership brings.

Latest cyber threat research from Orange Cyberdefense

Orange Cyberdefense will be broadcasting a public webinar on its anniversary, 14 February, where experts from their global team will deep-dive into the latest trends in the cyber threat landscape. The webinar, led by one of the founders of the South African organisation, Charl van der Walt, will unpack key findings from the Security Navigator research report, which was launched last month, including data around cyber extortion victims and attack types. To register for free for this exclusive webinar or to download a free copy of the report, visit

https://www.orangecyberdefense.com/za/insights/events/webcast-discovering-security-navigator-2024-february