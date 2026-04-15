Deputy president opens 4IR hub in Mpumalanga

Deputy president Paul Mashitile officially opened a 4IR digital innovation lab and centre of specialisation at Gert Sibande TVET College.

Deputy president Paul Mashitile yesterday opened a fourth industrial revolution (4IR) digital innovation lab and centre of specialisation in Mpumalanga.

This, as government seeks to position technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a means to equip students with future-ready technology skills.

Mashatile said the lab, opened at the Gert Sibande TVET College, will connect education with industry, empower young people with forward-looking skills, and position TVET as a driver of economic growth and social transformation.

“The work beginning here will ripple outward, motivating communities, empowering youth, and strengthening South Africa’s voice in the global dialogue on technology and human progress. Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping cognition, operations and problem-solving at a pivotal moment in history,” he commented.

Data from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 indicates that work tasks will be nearly evenly divided between humans and machines by 2030.

“Higher education institutions must partner in preparing people for jobs in the AI-driven economy. Those displaced must have pathways to retraining and strengthening their resilience,” said Mashatile.

“Integrating AI into agriculture, manufacturing and services can enhance productivity, elevate product value and expand market access. This is how we make the digital future equitable, inclusive and considerate.”

Through the 4IR lab and centre of specialisation, government is declaring that AI will be harnessed to empower and not erode, according to the deputy president.

The new lab creates a platform for the institution to evolve into a hub of inclusive innovation, where research addresses societal needs and the future of work is shaped around people, he stated.

“AI must be seen as a driver of economic development, enhancing productivity, fostering innovation and creating opportunities. This laboratory, therefore, matters because it allows us to shape outcomes rather than react to them.”

Mashatile emphasised that AI transformation must be guided by wisdom, compassion and responsibility, ensuring technology becomes a bridge to inclusion, not a barrier to dignity.

“For South Africa, unemployment, inequality and poverty, compounded by the digital divide, risk deepening exclusion. New jobs will arise in skilled sectors, leaving unskilled workers vulnerable to automation. Access to digital tools, affordable internet and advanced skills remains inconsistent, limiting adaptation.

“Technology is a valuable tool, but it cannot lead development alone. Genuine advancement requires integration with human agency, cultural context and moral leadership. Individuals, policies and leaders are essential.

“South Africa’s successful adoption of AI will depend on building a workforce skilled in data literacy, cloud computing, ethical governance and applied AI integration. We must embed 4IR technologies into artisan training to ensure graduates are industry-ready.”