Detection and response guide for humans: Decoding MDR, EDR, NDR, XDR

Over the past decade, detection and response (DR) solutions have advanced substantially to address the constantly evolving sophistication of cyber attacks. Malicious actors have perfected techniques to evade traditional defences, making detection and response solutions key requisites in a robust cyber security strategy.

The key elements in DR evolution:

Prevention, detection and response: Combine tools to prevent attacks, detect them in real-time and respond to them effectively.

Combine tools to prevent attacks, detect them in real-time and respond to them effectively. Vulnerability identification: Assesses the organisation's weak points to reduce the attack surface.

Assesses the organisation's weak points to reduce the attack surface. Regulatory compliance: Integrates capabilities that strengthen the global cyber security posture required by regulations and cyber insurance.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

AI is the cornerstone of modern DR technologies. It enables large volumes of data to be analysed in real-time and detects anomalous patterns that traditional tools can fail to pick up on.

Key detection areas:

Machines and devices: Detects unusual activities, such as servers sending large volumes of data to unknown IPs. Users and operations: Flags after-hours access or from suspicious locations. Network traffic: Detects connections to malicious domains or command and control (C&C) communications. Internal processes: Flags the execution of unauthorised processes that could compromise security.

The combination of AI and machine learning not only helps detect threats faster but also continuously improves prevention and response capabilities.

MDR, EDR, NDR and XDR solutions are critical tools in any organisation's cyber security arsenal. Part one of this guide explores their common foundations and the crucial role of AI in DR evolution. Don't miss part two if you want to learn more about what differentiates these technologies and how they can work together to provide comprehensive protection.

