Developments in ongoing quest towards professionalisation of internal audit profession in SA

Tshepo Mofokeng, IIA SA Past Chair; Besky Maluleka-Ngunjiri, CAE – Harmony Gold; Arlene-Lynn Volmink, IIA SA CEO; John Wetton, Former Audit and Risk Committee Chairman – Harmony Gold; Lusanda Ncoliwe, IIA SA Board Chair; Peter Steenkamp: Former CEO – Harmony Gold; Molebogeng Masakona, IIA SA Board Member.

Workplace accreditation is a mandatory requirement for all employers, regardless of sector, who wish to register learners for Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET) learnerships. The accreditation process ensures that workplaces are equipped to effectively host a specific learnership. Key criteria for accreditation include access to appropriate resources, alignment of the work experience component with the qualification and the establishment of structured support systems to facilitate the successful implementation and completion of the learnership. This process is essential in ensuring the quality and relevance of the training provided to learners.

Collaboration between professional bodies and assessment quality partners

FASSET collaborates with professional bodies and assessment quality partners (AQPs), which are responsible for accrediting workplaces. In the case of internal auditing, this responsibility lies with the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA). IIA SA ensures that workplaces meet the required standards for training, professional development and competency in the field.

Importance of workplace accreditation for internal auditing

Workplace accreditation for internal auditing, governed by IIA SA, ensures that organisations provide a structured and high-quality training environment for aspiring internal auditors. Accreditation signifies that a workplace meets the necessary standards for mentorship, professional development and practical exposure required for competency in the field. For learners whose workplaces are not accredited, this could have significant implications. These learners may face limitations in gaining the experience, mentorship and structured learning needed to qualify as professional internal auditors. Without accreditation, learners may struggle to meet the IIA SA’s practical training requirements, which could delay their career progression and professional recognition.

It is, therefore, essential for workplaces to seek accreditation to support the development of future internal auditors and uphold the profession's standards.

Milestone achievement: Harmony Gold’s workplace accreditation

Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO at the IIA SA, stated: “Workplace accreditation goes beyond mere recognition, it has been a journey and demonstrates Harmony Gold’s leadership commitment to sustained internal audit excellence and elevating the impact of the profession in South Africa, leading by example.”

Sechaba Motaung, Manager: Education at the IIA SA, shared his thoughts on attending a workplace accreditation site visit at Harmony Gold. He described it as an inspiring experience that highlighted the organisation’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the internal audit profession. What made the visit even more remarkable was that Harmony Gold became the first internal audit function to have its workplace formally accredited by IIA SA.

This achievement is a testament to Harmony Gold’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in internal audit. By creating a professional environment that supports structured learning, mentorship and continuous development, Harmony Gold has set a benchmark for the industry. The accreditation process ensures that workplaces exceed industry best practices, further contributing to the growth and development of the profession.

While multiple applications are currently in progress and at various stages, Harmony Gold is proud to be the first Internal Audit Function in South Africa to have its workplace formally accredited by the IIA SA. The Chief Audit Executive at Harmony Gold, Besky Maluleka-Ngunjiri, commented: "This accreditation signals the IIA SA’s confidence in our ability to train future internal auditors – the very auditors we would hire ourselves. We are excited about this incredible journey and optimistic about the future. We are grateful to be the first to receive this accreditation, but we recognise that this is just the beginning. We encourage our counterparts, peers and the broader IIA SA community to embark on this journey as well. While it is a rigorous process, as it should be, the rewards are well worth the effort."

Congratulations to Harmony Gold on this well-deserved achievement! This milestone marks the beginning of many more to come in advancing the internal audit profession and nurturing the next generation of internal auditors.

FASSET’s workplace accreditation requirements

According to FASSET, every workplace provider seeking accreditation with FASSET must demonstrate its capacity to deliver quality education, training, development and assessment. Providers are required to outline both in documentation and practice the specific policies and procedures currently in place to ensure the effective implementation of these components. This process ensures that learners receive the highest standard of training and development throughout their learnership.

Harmony Gold site visit by IIA SA during March 2025.

Interested workplaces:

For application details, eligibility criteria and submission guidelines, more information can be sourced by sending an e-mail to education.info@iiasa.org.za.

Contact IIA South Africa:

E-mail: education.info@iiasa.org.za

Website: www.iiasa.org.za/

Phone: (+27) 11 450 1040

Follow IIA South Africa on Twitter: twitter.com/IIASOUTHAFRICA

Join IIA South Africa on LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/the-institute-of-internal-auditors-south-africa

Like IIA South Africa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IIASouthAfrica/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instituteofinternalauditors/

Subscribe to the IIA South Africa YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@instituteofinternalauditor6910

Come visit us at our office located in Bedfordview Office Park:

Address: 3 Riley Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008