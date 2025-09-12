Digify expands Kitso Bot reach

Digify Africa’s learning pathway on its Kitso Bot aims to provide digital skills to ECD centres.

Digify Africa has unveiled a new learning pathway on its Kitso Bot – a WhatsApp learning bot – aimed at equipping early childhood development (ECD) centre owners and practitioners with digital and business management skills.

The Kitso Bot was first launched as a tool for parents and teachers to promote internet safety and digital literacy. Its expansion into business skills for ECD centres is part of a wider effort to strengthen early education in SA.

According to Digify Africa, the "Digital Foundations for ECD Success" course is designed to help practitioners register their centres, manage operations and improve sustainability. Lessons are available directly through WhatsApp.

“ECD centres play a critical role in laying the foundation for lifelong learning. The Department of Basic Education’s recent announcement of a R1.7 billion investment into the sector is a powerful step towards recognising and resourcing this essential work,” says Gavin Weale, founder and CEO of Digify Africa.