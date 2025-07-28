Digital parking platform Admyt brings SHôPING into its fold

Admyt acquires SHôPING to unlock new value for malls and shoppers.

Cashless and ticketless parking solutions provider Admyt has acquired SHôPING, an in-mall engagement platform, from Attacq for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2020, SHôPING is a mobile-first platform designed to enhance the in-mall shopping experience. It has been live at Mall of Africa since 2021, providing shoppers with access to digital vouchers, in-mall navigation, loyalty rewards and real-time mall information.

According to a statement, SHôPING will be rebranded to Mallpass and its functionality expanded to add more value to shoppers, retailers and landlords.

Mallpass will be a mobile-first platform offering features such as digital vouchering, loyalty, navigation and personalised shopping experiences to malls across South Africa, it states.

Kfir Rusin, CEO of Admyt, comments: “This acquisition is a natural extension of Admyt’s mission to simplify and enhance the way people interact with real-world spaces. Mallpass will offer its users a unified retail journey, from parking to purchase. We’re incredibly excited about the road ahead and the value we can unlock for landlords, retailers, and most importantly, shoppers.”

Like KaChing, the Admyt system uses licence plate recognition software and smartphone technology to provide a cashless, ticketless and touchless parking service. It made its debut in 2016, launching at Benmore Gardens, Rivonia Village, Cradlestone Mall and Sandton City shopping centres.

Jacquilene de Vries has been appointed as CEO of Mallpass. De Vries will focus on scaling the Mallpass footprint nationally, while enhancing the connected experience to South African consumers.

The acquisition and growth strategy are supported by REdimension Capital, a proptech-focused fund, and Lynton Peters, former CEO and co-founder of OneCart.

Michael Clampett, Attacq spokesperson, asset and property management executive, adds: “We are excited to see SHôPING gain a new lease on life under Admyt’s umbrella. The platform has always held significant potential, and with a renewed strategy and a focus on scale, we believe it will thrive as Mallpass and deliver real value to the market.

“We’re particularly pleased that Mall of Africa will continue to serve as the test bed for the product. It has proven to be an ideal environment for innovation, and we look forward to seeing the technology scale across other major malls in the country.”