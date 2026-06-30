Digital platforms monitor risks amid protests in SA

Businesses that rely on digital platforms are preparing for possible operational challenges. (Image source: 123RF)

As some South Africans took to the streets today to protest against undocumented foreigners, digital platforms and community safety structures are taking steps to manage potential disruptions, protect users and monitor the spread of misinformation linked to the event.

The march follows calls by groups demanding action against illegal foreigners in South Africa, with organisers giving undocumented foreign nationals until 30 June to leave the country.

The issue has placed migration and immigration enforcement back in the spotlight, following president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on 7 June, where he outlined government’s approach to migration, including the need to manage migration in line with South Africa’s laws while balancing economic and social considerations.

With thousands of people expected to participate, businesses that rely on digital platforms are preparing for possible operational challenges, while safety organisations are warning communities to be cautious about unverified information circulating online.

Bolt South Africa says the safety of drivers and riders remains its highest priority, and it issued stay-safe communications and educational messaging ahead of the march.

According to Sbu Ngwane, senior general manager at Bolt South Africa, the company has temporarily deactivated airport dispatch areas (waiting bays) as an additional precaution to discourage drivers from congregating in large groups. However, trips to and from airports remain operational.

“All of Bolt’s in-app safety features remain active, including the emergency SOS button and access to our 24/7 safety team,” says Ngwane.

The company is encouraging riders and drivers to avoid crowded areas, monitor official updates, follow in-app communications and avoid known protest hotspots where possible.

“Drivers operating in areas where demonstrations may take place are advised to prioritise their personal safety by avoiding affected locations where possible and remaining vigilant throughout their journeys,” he says.

Sbu Ngwane, senior GM at Bolt South Africa.

Uber echoes similar concerns around safety, saying the protection of everyone using its platform remains a priority.

“Drivers and delivery people can decline or cancel trips or deliveries where they feel unsafe, without penalty. We continue to monitor developments closely, engage with the relevant authorities where appropriate, and may make temporary operational adjustments where necessary,” says an Uber spokesperson.

The company also encourages users to make use of its in-app safety tools, including the emergency button, which provides access to emergency assistance when needed.

Meanwhile, Pick n Pay says its Asap! delivery services remain operational, although availability may be affected in certain areas.

“We will continue to monitor developments closely and will respond as necessary, with the safety of our drivers and customers remaining our highest priority,” the retailer says.

Curbing misinformation

Beyond operational concerns, community safety structures are also focused on managing the information environment surrounding the march, particularly as social media continues to play a role in how communities receive and share updates.

An executive member of the Gauteng Provincial Community Police Board, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, says the priority is helping residents distinguish verified information from rumours.

“The message to residents is simple: trust official channels,” the executive member says, adding that the provincial board communicates only through verified platforms and encourages residents to follow the Provincial JOC Community Safety Alerts channel for confirmed updates.

The board says residents should verify claims attributed to official structures before sharing them, warning that information not issued through official channels should not be treated as confirmed.

The executive member said Gauteng’s more than 30 000 Community Policing Forum (CPF) members play an important role in verifying information on the ground alongside SAPS structures.

“When members encounter information, the standard is to gather it accurately and verify it through the proper structures, the Station CPF JOC, the SAPS Relief commander, or a CPF patrol coordinator, before it is acted on or shared,” the executive member says.

The board has also raised concerns about fabricated content circulating online, including AI-generated notices designed to appear official, as well as unverified claims linked to sensitive events.

To support its response, the provincial board uses an artificial intelligence data platform to help identify fabricated, unverified and uncorroborated sources, assisting the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in separating credible information from misleading content.

Rather than amplifying specific rumours, the board says its approach is to make verified information more accessible through official channels.

“Misinformation during sensitive events is a shared challenge, and there is always more that platforms, authorities and communities can do together,” the executive member says.

The board believes a coordinated approach is needed, with technology platforms, authorities and communities working together to promote accurate information.

“Residents are not powerless here. Choosing trusted sources and not forwarding unverified content makes a real difference,” the executive member notes.

Factual importance

Facebook parent company Meta also outlined its approach to content moderation and misinformation, saying it continues to invest heavily in safety systems and works with independent fact-checkers in South Africa.

“We have invested more than $30 billion in teams and technology in safety and security over the last decade, and we review content around the world 24/7 to help enforce our Community Standards, which apply to all types of content,” says a Meta spokesperson.

The company says its policies prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence, and that it removes material that could contribute to imminent physical harm.

“We remove any language that incites or facilitates serious violence, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement where we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety,” says the spokesperson.

Meta adds that its misinformation policies target content that could directly contribute to imminent harm or interfere with political processes, with repeat offenders facing reduced distribution or account restrictions.

“Within our Community Standards, our misinformation policy means we remove misinformation where it is likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent physical harm, as well as content likely to directly contribute to interference with the functioning of political processes,” says the spokesperson.

The company confirms that in South Africa it continues to rely on independent fact-checkers certified through the European Fact-Checking Standards Network, including Africa Check SA and AFP SA.