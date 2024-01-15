Digital renaissance: How law firms can streamline operations through technology

Legal professionals are overwhelmed by information.

More than 77% of legal professionals say they’re overwhelmed by information, while close to six hours of billable work a day are being missed out on by small law firms due to the volume of administrative tasks. Now, imagine an environment where traditional practices seamlessly intertwine with cutting-edge technology to optimise operations, streamline collaboration and elevate your client services at a lower cost to you. The adoption of automation and digital integration is emerging as a game-changer for these firms, offering transformative benefits that enhance efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.

The benefits of ushering in this new omnichannel strategy are profound:

Heightened efficiency translates to increased billable hours, less administrative overhead and substantial reductions in paper and printing expenses.

Less time spent on manual tasks that can be automated leads to higher profit margins for projects that are billed at a flat rate.

Staff retention becomes higher when associates are no longer hitched to their desks, drowning in unfulfilling and repetitive administrative labour.

