Digital renaissance: How law firms can streamline operations through technology

Johannesburg, 15 Jan 2024
More than 77% of legal professionals say they’re overwhelmed by information, while close to six hours of billable work a day are being missed out on by small law firms due to the volume of administrative tasks. Now, imagine an environment where traditional practices seamlessly intertwine with cutting-edge technology to optimise operations, streamline collaboration and elevate your client services at a lower cost to you. The adoption of automation and digital integration is emerging as a game-changer for these firms, offering transformative benefits that enhance efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.
The benefits of ushering in this new omnichannel strategy are profound:
- Heightened efficiency translates to increased billable hours, less administrative overhead and substantial reductions in paper and printing expenses.
- Less time spent on manual tasks that can be automated leads to higher profit margins for projects that are billed at a flat rate.
- Staff retention becomes higher when associates are no longer hitched to their desks, drowning in unfulfilling and repetitive administrative labour.
