Digital twin tech as a decision engine – can you take the risk?

Ian Engelbrecht, head of technical sales for Africa at Veeam. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

SA’s digital twin conversation has shifted decisively. What began as visualisation pilots and proof-of-concept experiments is now evolving into operational control systems in mining, utilities, manufacturing and transport – and this changes the risk equation, says Ian Engelbrecht, senior manager for technical sales at Veeam SA.

The company cites data from management consulting firm Imarc Group that says the South African digital twin market size reached $163.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.36%.

While there is opportunity, there are also challenges, says Engelbrecht, who adds that increased risk and architecture complexity are two obstacles.

“When a dashboard goes down, visibility is lost. When a digital twin goes down, operations can slow or stop. In environments where downtime directly translates into safety concerns, lost production or service disruption, availability and data integrity become as important as the model itself,” he says.

The Veeam SA executive explains that data issues and siloed legacy sources can cause a digital twin operational control system to fail.

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“Poor, incomplete or delayed system data creates blind spots where the twin reflects outdated realities. Siloed legacy sources cause single points of failure, fragmented feeds and, ultimately, data pipeline failures. Infrastructure outages like regional cloud or hyperscaler failures, power issues or overloads disrupt real-time operations unless multi-region redundancy is in place,” adds Engelbrecht.

He refers to mining and utility management to highlight the strategic importance of data integrity within operations.

“The CSIR’s trackless mobile machinery digital twin is being developed to reduce vehicle collisions in underground mining by modelling equipment movement and risk scenarios in real-time. This is a safety system operating in high-risk conditions, where incorrect data or unavailable platforms can result in physical consequences,” says Engelbrecht.

“Similar signs are emerging in municipal infrastructure. George municipality has publicly committed to smart utility modernisation, including digital platforms for water network management, with industry partners referencing southern Africa’s first digital water twin,” he adds.

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According to Engelbrecht, data integrity ensures digital twins accurately mirror physical assets for reliable operational decisions, preventing errors that could cascade into safety risks or downtime. Compromised integrity from cyber attacks, sensor faults or transmission errors can trigger faulty predictions or delay responses.

He contends that while SA’s digital twin market leads Africa, it lags globally.

“However, as per the government’s State of the Nation Address 2026, the country’s digitisation roadmap includes a planned R50 billion investment in data centres, digital ID, 5G and government cloud, which supercharges digital twins by ensuring reliable IOT data flows… this will enable digital systems and digital twin initiatives,” adds Engelbrecht.

Mark Walker, director at technology consultancy T4i, says when a digital twin moves from a monitoring tool to an active decision engine by shaping operational calls in real-time, the risk profile changes materially.

He lists the main risks as cyber security exposure, data sovereignty and regulatory gaps, model fidelity and decision integrity – especially if a digital twin's virtual model drifts from the physical asset it represents, meaning control room operators could be making decisions based on a simulation and not reality.

“Other risks include limited operator skills and training, which increases risk related to concerns about decisions made under pressure, and automation bias. Finally, concerns arise about technology or vendor dependency, especially in the current context where many of the digital twin platforms are headquartered internationally with associated data handling and licensing terms,” says Walker.

However, there is still growth and opportunity.

Walker adds that the South African digital twin market generated revenue of $244 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% – well above the global market average.