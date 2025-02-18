Direct Hire recruitment software revolutionises hiring by solving key recruitment challenges

MCi’s e-recruitment platform helps companies build stronger teams. (Image: MCi)

Hiring the right talent has never been more critical – or more challenging. Many businesses struggle with a time-consuming hiring process, difficulty in finding qualified candidates and a lack of data-driven insights to guide decision-making. Direct Hire, MCi’s leading e-recruitment platform, addresses these pain points by offering an innovative, streamlined solution designed to help companies hire smarter, faster and more efficiently.

“Recruitment shouldn’t be a bottleneck – it should be a competitive advantage,” said Rhett Davies, Business Partner at MCi. “Our platform is designed to help businesses overcome hiring challenges by automating processes, improving candidate quality and delivering the insights needed to make confident hiring decisions. With Direct Hire, companies can build stronger teams, faster.”

Trusted by companies across a broad range of industries, Direct Hire has seen tremendous growth in in recent years. Most recently, Direct Hire has welcomed Sun International, Outworx Contact Centre, Afrisam and Spur Group to its client base.

For more information about Direct Hire and how it can revolutionise your recruitment process, please contact the Direct Hire Sales Team at MCi on (011) 454 3420 or via e-mail at sales@mcidirecthire.com.