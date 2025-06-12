Discover how McDonald’s implemented responsible AI at scale.

Implementing AI with responsibility, transparency and purpose may be challenging enough, but doing so at scale could prove even more so.

Despite the potential hurdles, fast food giant McDonald’s achieved responsible AI (RAI) at scale, across 37 000+ locations in over 100 countries, to remain compliant with global regulatory standards without hampering innovation. The implementation supported McDonald’s goals of using AI to enhance customer experience and streamline operations within a robust data governance framework.

Expleo, the technology and consulting strategic partner that helped implement McDonald’s RAI at scale, will host an exclusive webinar on 18 June to elaborate on how McDonald’s successfully aligned its AI strategies with regulatory standards, while still maintaining a competitive edge.

At this webinar, McDonald’s leaders and Expleo experts will offer real-world insights into how they have redefined industry norms through their strategic collaboration. The webinar will outline the current AI adoption landscape, explain how the right AI architectures and workflows drive success, and deep dive into best practices for multi-platform AI integration.

Attendees will also discover why most organisations rely on external expertise for successful AI implementations and get actionable guidance for risk assessment and building AI systems that are fair, secure and scalable.

To learn more and register for this event, go to: https://expleo.com/global/en/events/ai-first-cxos-compliance-competitive-advantage/.