Disruption is overrated. Here’s what resellers really need

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

Every conversation I have with resellers comes back to one truth: no one is asking for disruption. What they want is traction. In a market where margins are tight, customers are demanding and global headwinds affect stock and pricing, traction is what creates stability and confidence.

Over the past months, I’ve listened carefully to our partners. I’ve also reflected on what I believe the South African channel needs to keep growing. Three traction points stand out above the rest: ease of doing business, predictable pricing and availability, and practical value-adds rather than noise.

1. Ease of doing business

Resellers often tell me that friction costs them more than price. When quoting takes too long, when product catalogues are cluttered or when vendor silos create duplication, their time is wasted. In many cases it is the smaller resellers who feel this most acutely.

This is why I believe distribution must provide systems that simplify complexity. In our industry, e-commerce is the equivalent of what ATMs and mobile apps did for banking. Once people experienced the convenience of self-service, they never went back. The same is true for resellers: once they see live stock, place their own orders and manage their accounts in real-time, they do not want to return to phone calls and e-mails.

Ease of doing business is not a “nice to have”. It is the foundation of a healthy channel.

2. Predictable pricing and availability

Few things undermine reseller trust as quickly as when a quoted price changes overnight or when a product listed as “in stock” turns out to be unavailable. Resellers tell us that unpredictability makes planning impossible. If they cannot rely on the numbers, they hesitate to commit and that slows everyone down.

I believe this is one of the most important areas where distribution can add value. Stronger forecasting, better analytics and clearer communication give resellers the confidence to act decisively. It is not glamorous, but it is vital.

Research underlines this. 2024 research from Sage found that 77% of South African channel partners see reporting tools and analytics as critical to helping them advise customers and manage their operations.(1) Predictability is not only about transactions; it is about enabling resellers to be credible advisors to their own customers.

3. Practical value-adds, not noise

The third traction point is the one resellers mention most passionately. They are weary of promises that sound exciting but do little to help them serve customers. What they want are value-adds they can actually use.

Channel feedback has been clear: credit support when cashflow is under strain, logistics solutions when load-shedding or border delays hit, and education that builds real capability. These are not glossy marketing campaigns. They are practical interventions that give resellers an edge in the market.

From my perspective, distribution stands out when it listens and responds to these real-world needs. A relevant case study, targeted training or tailored support is far more valuable than another brochure. That is what builds traction, not hype.

Looking ahead

The channel does not need more talk of disruption. It needs partners who remove friction, provide stability and support resellers with practical tools.

The lesson is simple: when resellers succeed, the entire channel succeeds. By focusing on ease of doing business, predictable pricing and availability, and practical value-adds, we can build the traction that enables growth for resellers, vendors and distribution alike.

References:

https://www.sage.com/en-za/news/press-releases/2024/07/new-study-by-sage-reveals-growth-opportunities-for-tech-channel-companies-becoming-trusted-advisors/