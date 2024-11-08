DocFusion is officially SOC 2 compliant

Gerhard Bienedell, DocFusion’s Head of Delivery and Compliance. (Image: DocFusion)

DocFusion has received its SOC 2 Type II report after completing an audit by external US-based auditors, reinforcing our commitment to secure, dependable document automation. As a leader in enterprise document generation, we understand the importance of protecting your data – and that of your clients. This milestone demonstrates our dedication to processes and procedures that offer you confidence in our organisation and, by extension, the products we create.

With invaluable support from our compliance partner, Scytale, we have implemented rigorous controls across our organisation based on the criteria for security, availability and privacy. This audit, based on the standards we selected, confirms that DocFusion is following best practices to protect client data and ensure continuous service.

“At DocFusion, we have always prioritised our clients’ needs and the importance of data security. With the growing demand for rigorous internal compliance, we underwent a SOC 2 audit to further support our clients’ compliance requirements. The subsequent Type II report underscores our commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions, helping our clients quickly and confidently meet their compliance standards as they evolve each year,” says Gerhard Bienedell, DocFusion’s Head of Delivery and Compliance.

“The most efficient way for us to start doing this was through SOC 2, with a Type II report produced by the US auditors, showing consistency and dedication.”

What SOC 2 means for you

The SOC 2 framework allows us to demonstrate commitment to the international organisational controls expected of SaaS companies. The report produced by the external auditors will enable much quicker and more reliable compliance with the requirements of our clients’ governance, risk and compliance programmes.

While SOC 2 compliance is not an endpoint, it’s a vital part of our journey in building and maintaining your trust. We’re dedicated to upholding SOC 2 standards, regularly evaluating and enhancing our security measures to keep your data protected.

For more on how DocFusion’s secure platform can empower your team, visit docfusioncloud.com.