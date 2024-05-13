Document generation + AI: A trusted colleague in efficiency

DocFusion AI vision.

At DocFusion, we recognise the profound impact artificial intelligence (AI) has on the future of document generation, technology at large and humanity – and we are excited for the journey that lies ahead. Here’s how we see ours…

Since the 1960s, natural language processing and large language models (LLMs) have evolved dramatically. Today, we are at an unprecedented intersection where advanced computing power, vast data availability, significant financial investment and heightened societal awareness converge. This unique combination enables advancements previously unimaginable.

Our journey with AI extends beyond the marvels of LLMs. Imagine interacting with software as easily as you would converse with a colleague. This is the future we are building at DocFusion.

In this future, AI does more than just understand – it acts. Our technology creates a business ecosystem built on the synergy of artificial and human intelligence. This synergy reduces tedious tasks and boosts productivity without sacrificing the intrinsic element of human interaction.

We believe in an augmented intelligence approach, where AI technologies support and enhance human capabilities. It's about fostering communication, facilitating action and working smarter with the assistance of the exceptional tools we now have at our disposal.

Consistent and secure

The integration of AI into our platforms has already begun subtly enhancing processes. The majority of our developers have embraced AI tools like GitHub Copilot and witnessed significant improvements in efficiency and precision.

As much as we are advancing DocFusion with AI based on an augmented AI concept, our innovation is equally built on a commitment to consistency, security and privacy. By prioritising human intelligence and enhancing it instead of trying to replace it, we ensure our solutions are both trustworthy and effective.

Our approach includes:

Deep analysis: Understanding and interacting with document structures as intuitively as human analysis.

Understanding and interacting with document structures as intuitively as human analysis. Efficient automation: From entity extraction and data mapping to custom function writing and proactive document summarisation.

From entity extraction and data mapping to custom function writing and proactive document summarisation. Collaborative tools: Extending capabilities with integrations like Microsoft Copilot, enabling seamless operations within familiar platforms, such as Microsoft Teams.

AI avenues

These are just a few examples of the exciting avenues we are exploring with AI integration in DocFusion.

Understanding template logic: Advanced analytics to interpret the structure and content of templates with metadata integration.

Advanced analytics to interpret the structure and content of templates with metadata integration. Automated compliance tools: AI-driven systems ensure documents comply with regulations and automatically digest changes.

AI-driven systems ensure documents comply with regulations and automatically digest changes. Voice-to-text document creation: Accelerate document drafting using voice recognition technology.

Accelerate document drafting using voice recognition technology. Interactive documents: Enhance user interaction with dynamic content and AI, such as embedded chatbots.

Enhance user interaction with dynamic content and AI, such as embedded chatbots. Language translation and localisation: Seamless document translation and cultural localisation through AI.

Our vision is one where AI is not just a tool, but a transformative force enhancing every human interaction and task. We look forward to shaping the future of document automation together with our clients and partners, who are every bit a part of our innovation journey. Watch this space!