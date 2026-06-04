Dolos emphasises importance of advancing detection and response across hybrid environments at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Three decades advancing detection and response across hybrid environments.

Over the past 30 years, network security has evolved at the same pace as enterprise infrastructures. What began as a model centred on a clearly defined perimeter has given way to hybrid environments where on-premises infrastructure, cloud services, SaaS applications, remote users and mobile devices co-exist.

Through its presence at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Dolos, specialist distributor for WatchGuard Technologies in Africa and the Middle East, aims to highlight the role of the firewall in network security.

From perimeter to hybrid security hub

For years, protecting the network meant protecting a perimeter. The firewall acted as the gateway in and out, and the priority was to prevent unauthorised access. With the adoption of the cloud, remote work and mobility, that boundary became blurred. Resources began to spread out, and users were no longer concentrated in a single location.

Today, the firewall plays a more strategic role: it acts as a bridge between on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments, integrating with firewall-as-a-service models and extending access policies based on zero trust principles. This allows consistent controls to be applied to both employees in the office and those working from home or on mobile devices.

Solutions like the WatchGuard Firebox have evolved from traditional firewalls into true hybrid security hubs, capable of connecting internal networks with services such as FireCloud, designed to protect internet access and resources for cloud-based organisations, and of extending private access to segmented networks, including industrial devices, connected equipment and other unmanaged assets.

This transformation has gone hand in hand with hardware modernisation and performance evolution, designed to keep pace with the growth of encrypted traffic and the increasingly advanced analytics capabilities required in today’s environment.

Network-based detection becomes essential

As attacks have become more sophisticated, many no longer rely on direct intrusions. Today, attackers often use stolen credentials, legitimate VPN connections or cloud services to move laterally and remain hidden within the network.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town from 25-26 May and is taking place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

In this scenario, network detection and response (NDR) has become a fundamental security layer. Analysing firewall telemetry and network traffic makes it possible to identify anomalous patterns, vulnerability exploitation attempts, lateral movement and potential data exfiltration that other tools may not detect. The shift to cloud models has simplified adoption, enabling advanced detection without the need for complex additional infrastructure.

Additionally, behavioural analysis of VPN connections and increased visibility into cloud environments, such as Microsoft Azure, expand detection capabilities, adapting to how threats operate in hybrid environments. This allows organisations and partners to detect suspicious activity, compromises and credential-based attacks beyond the perimeter, accelerating response capabilities.

From detection to co-ordinated response

Detecting a threat is only the first step. In environments where solutions from different vendors co-exist, fragmentation can slow response and create blind spots. For this reason, integration between detection and automated response has become critical. Technologies such as ThreatSync XDR allow an identified threat to trigger automatic actions – such as blocking IP addresses or isolating assets – in a synchronised way across multiple control points. This co-ordination drastically reduces the time between detection and containment, limits incident spread and provides greater operational control in increasingly complex hybrid environments.

A pillar that keeps evolving

Thirty years on, network security remains a structural component in protecting organisations. Its evolution reflects the transformation of the digital landscape itself – from closed networks to distributed ecosystems, and from isolated alerts to co-ordinated responses.

In a scenario where the attack surface continues to expand and technological complexity grows, network security provides visibility into what is really happening in traffic and the ability to turn that visibility into action. This function is not only technological but conceptual: it defines how organisations detect threats faster, contain incidents more effectively and apply consistent security controls across hybrid, multi-vendor environments.

Far from being a technology of the past, network security remains the foundation on which advanced detection, immediate containment and protection adapted to today’s hybrid reality are built. The Dolos team recently exhibited at the ITWeb Security Summit where the company highlighted WatchGuard’s new range of Fireboxes.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and is being held at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.