Dolos introduces WatchGuard’s new Firebox Tabletop Series in Africa, delivering scalable, secure, future-ready firewall solutions for MSPs, businesses

Dolos introduces WatchGuard’s new Firebox Tabletop Series in Africa.

Dolos, in partnership with WatchGuard Technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new T Series Fireboxes in Africa. The line of tabletop firewall appliances is designed to power small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and deliver future-proof security through high-speed connectivity, AI-driven threat response and the flexibility to support expanding networks.

“These appliances are ideal for businesses maintaining on-premises environments, transitioning to the cloud or operating in a mix of both. This generation's hardware upgrades provide enhanced VPN and UTM performance, alleviating common business challenges, which often affect remote and hybrid work connectivity,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local WatchGuard distributor, Dolos. “And of course, they come ready to take advantage of WatchGuard’s AI-driven XDR.”

Key differentiators are introduced at both ends of the Tabletop Series. At the top end, the Firebox T185 offers outstanding performance for its category. At the entry-level, the Firebox T115-W combines WiFi 7 and 4GB of RAM – a rare feature at this price point – helping to reduce performance bottlenecks at higher bandwidths. Together, these enhancements ensure that every tabletop model can smoothly run the full suite of WatchGuard security services.

“We worked closely with our MSP community to build these next-gen tabletop appliances for the real-world needs of mid-market organisations,” said Jay Lindenauer, vice-president of network security at WatchGuard. “We’re combining the increasing value of our founding product, the Firebox, with ongoing platform advancements, like AI-driven XDR, to ensure that partners and their customers can operate in a faster, more connected world. It’s stronger security, simple management and zero surprises, all packaged in a powerful red box.”

The Firebox Tabletop Difference: WatchGuard’s tabletop firewalls deliver precise and powerful security for managed services providers and SMEs.

Performance that fits real world deployments: WatchGuard’s tabletop Fireboxes have higher-speed network ports, supporting faster connections for today’s demanding business applications.

WatchGuard's tabletop Fireboxes have higher-speed network ports, supporting faster connections for today's demanding business applications. XDR-powered firewall: WatchGuard's ThreatSync combines Firebox and XDR into a single, user-friendly view, helping security teams respond faster and more effectively. With advanced AI, it simplifies threat detection and response, boosting cyber security resilience.

Straightforward licensing: WatchGuard provides transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees or add-ons. Licences include essential features like gateway anti-virus, spam blocker and cloud data log retention. With fewer add-ons and lower long-term costs, SMEs and mid-market buyers enjoy simpler, more comprehensive security across all appliances, from entry-level to premium models.

Managed detection and response available: WatchGuard Total MDR includes Firebox telemetry in its 24/7 threat detection and response, continuously monitoring activity, identifying threats and taking action across network and endpoint environments.

Sturdy and sustainable design: Each of the new Firebox tabletops features a sturdy metal case with ultra-low-power components to provide an energy-efficient, quiet or fanless operation. Plus, reduced packaging material contributes to less waste, making this generation of Fireboxes the greenest yet.

Explore the Firebox T Series Models at a Glance:

T185: The most powerful in the T Series, the T185 offers 250% faster branch office VPN (BOVPN) performance (compared to the T85 legacy model), an ultra-quiet fan and the ability to handle heavier traffic loads.

T145: This Firebox features greater performance and a high-speed 10G network port, giving businesses high-speed connectivity and greater data throughput. It also comes with an ultra-low-power CPU for fanless operation and optional WiFi 7.

T125: A traditional top-selling model, the T125 delivers faster UTM and data transfer, making it a great fit for small businesses and retail stores. Like the T145, this appliance has wireless options and supports the latest WiFi 7 standard with external antennas for greater throughput and range.

T115-W: This wireless model has the latest WiFi 7, essential VPN and firewall for low-traffic sites. It is ideal for entrepreneurs and micro-offices. It offers enhanced durability and thermal efficiency for reliable operation.

Complexity-free security for modern networks

The full range of WatchGuard Firebox T Series Models are now available through African WatchGuard distributor, Dolos. Get in touch with the Dolos team to find a partner in your area or to become a WatchGuard partner.