Dolos, Thauronix partner to bring WatchGuard network, endpoint security solutions to SA

Partnering to deliver premier security solutions.

Dolos and WatchGuard Technologies are pleased to announce their partnership with Thauronix Distribution. Thauronix recently launched as a premier IT distribution company in South Africa. With a commitment to providing a curated selection of high-quality products and exceptional customer support, it has partnered with Dolos to deliver a comprehensive range of industry-leading security solutions.

“We are excited to partner with such a dedicated cyber security provider, growing WatchGuard’s presence in South Africa and expanding access to WatchGuard’s award-winning range of technologies,” says Dolos CEO, Dominic Richardson.

WatchGuard Technologies is a global leader in unified cyber security. Its Unified Security Platform is uniquely designed for partners to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency.

Thauronix is thrilled to reveal the availability of WatchGuard’s full stack of Firebox appliances, endpoint security, secure WiFi and AuthPoint MFA (multifactor authentication) solutions in South Africa. Its team is dedicated to building strong partnerships with resellers, system integrators and managed service providers. Its aim is to drive growth and innovation in the IT sector.

"In alignment with our dedication to delivering 'best of breed' products to the South African IT market through our channel, the partnership with Dolos and WatchGuard was a logical and seamless integration,” stated Brett Myroff, Director of Thauronix.

The WatchGuard Technologies solutions are available now through Thauronix to the channel. The company's dedicated sales team is available to attend to your queries around introducing this class-leading technology to your customers. For more information, please contact Thauronix: (010) 590 2020 or info@thauronix.co.za.