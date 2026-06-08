Dolos, WatchGuard present refreshed Endpoint Security Portfolio for Africa at ITWeb Security Summit

New Endpoint Solutions Portfolio.

Dolos, master distributor for WatchGuard Technologies in Africa, recently announced the availability of the new Endpoint Security Portfolio designed to disrupt the traditional endpoint detection and response (EDR) licensing model. As a recent exhibitor at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, the Dolos team engaged with attendees in person, showcasing its advanced endpoint security solutions.

This new tiered offering includes enterprise-grade features typically licensed as add-ons from other vendors – such as AI-powered security, proactive vulnerability management and URL filtering – without the cost and complexity required to enable these features in other products. This release brings together stronger detection, automated response and seamless upgrades, allowing MSPs to scale efficiently.

"Our partners operate in some of the most demanding and resource-constrained environments in the world and they need security that performs without the bloated licensing and hidden costs the market has come to accept. This portfolio is built for the way organisations across Africa actually work – accessible, scalable and powerful out of the box. That's the standard we're setting with WatchGuard,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Dolos.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit was held in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Designed for MSPs and IT teams managing growing security demands with limited resources, the platform leverages a single agent and management console to simplify deployment, reduce workload and make advanced protection accessible to organisations of any size.

“EDR solutions gained traction a decade ago by delivering greater visibility and introducing new AI-driven detection techniques. Years later, many vendors have made minimal product advancements while continuing to charge premium prices for excessive, inflexible cloud storage and table stakes features like vulnerability scanning and URL filtering, offering little value for the money. We’re changing that,” says Adam Winston, VP of Endpoint Security and MDR at WatchGuard.

The updated portfolio brings clearer naming, a simplified product ladder and a brand new offering that changes the way resellers sell endpoint security:

WatchGuard Endpoint Security Basic offers AI-powered endpoint protection that prevents attacks, blocks ransomware and reduces exposure, all without the high complexity or cost. Endpoint Security Prime delivers full AI-powered EDR – advanced threat detection, anti-exploit protection, attack surface reduction, behavioural analytics, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and automated response. It sits between Endpoint Security Basic and Endpoint Security 360, and it's designed for customers who need real EDR protection but have been priced out of it. WatchGuard Endpoint Security 360 is an autonomous, zero trust EDR solution. It is designed to block unknown applications, prevent lateral movement and continuously monitor trusted applications for signs of compromise – all with a very low alert volume to maximise efficiency. WatchGuard Endpoint Security Elite delivers full-fidelity EDR with deep telemetry, high-confidence detections and investigation-grade tools to maximise analyst efficiency and enable MSPs to deliver high-value security services at scale.

MSPs can choose to offer a competitive managed service themselves or enhance their offering with 24/7 detection and response through WatchGuard Core MDR.

Key Endpoint Portfolio capabilities include:

Proactive, differentiated features across the portfolio: Every licence, from Basic, Prime, 360 to Elite, offers proactive visibility into vulnerabilities, URLs and device control that are not offered by leading competitors.

Every licence, from Basic, Prime, 360 to Elite, offers proactive visibility into vulnerabilities, URLs and device control that are not offered by leading competitors. Enterprise-grade protection out of the box: Core features like ransomware protection, attack surface reduction and device control are included across all tiers, better securing endpoints without requiring additional tools.

Core features like ransomware protection, attack surface reduction and device control are included across all tiers, better securing endpoints without requiring additional tools. WatchGuard Rai: An autonomous agentic AI digital worker for MSPs designed to provide 24/7/365 threat detection, incident correlation and response. It allows security teams to manage higher workloads through automated, pre-authorised actions and daily, actionable insights.

An autonomous agentic AI digital worker for MSPs designed to provide 24/7/365 threat detection, incident correlation and response. It allows security teams to manage higher workloads through automated, pre-authorised actions and daily, actionable insights. Enterprise add-ons with a click: Offer add-on services such as 24/7 MDR, Patch Management, SASE or MFA with a trial and deploy capability directly from the WatchGuard cloud.

Offer add-on services such as 24/7 MDR, Patch Management, SASE or MFA with a trial and deploy capability directly from the WatchGuard cloud. Simplified deployment and management: A lightweight agent and unified console enable fast roll-out, centralised policy control and automated updates across environments.

A lightweight agent and unified console enable fast roll-out, centralised policy control and automated updates across environments. Built for MSP scale: Multi-tenant management, policy inheritance and seamless tier upgrades allow partners to standardise deployments and grow services without added operational burden.

Multi-tenant management, policy inheritance and seamless tier upgrades allow partners to standardise deployments and grow services without added operational burden. Advanced protection when needed: A tiered model allows MSPs to customise security to their needs. Higher tiers introduce zero trust application controls and advanced investigation tools to stop unknown threats and limit attacker movement.

With this portfolio, Dolos is setting a new standard for how endpoint security should be delivered in the region – accessible, scalable and built to perform in the environments in which organisations actually operate today. After introducing the new Endpoint Security Portfolio to attendees at the ITWeb Security Summit, the Dolos team welcomes the opportunity to assist organisations and MSPs in simplifying and scaling endpoint security.

About Dolos

Dolos is a specialist high value distributor of cyber security technology delivering solutions into Africa and the Middle East. Headquartered in South Africa and operating across more than 60 countries, Dolos prides itself on excellent service and strong client relationships. With decades of experience in the industry, Dolos helps its partners deliver innovative cyber security solutions to meet their customers' needs. Dolos empowers its MSPs/MSSPs with technology enablers to deliver high value services.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard Technologies is a global leader in unified cyber security, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit continued in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.