Domains.co.za introduces SA’s first local Link in Bio tool

Combine all your online links in a single branded space. (Image: Domains.co.za)

Domains.co.za has launched an exciting new offering – the affordable and smart Link in Bio tool that's been designed and priced specifically for South Africans. This first-of-its-kind local alternative to Linktree enables social media users to showcase all their key links in one place, under a branded domain name. It can also function as a simple, one-page website that doesn't need any additional hosting.

For only R299.00* per year, customers can link all their promotions, social profiles and contact details together in minutes using this tool.

* Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.

A single smart link for everything

With so many platforms competing for attention, having just one bio link on social media platforms isn’t enough. That’s why Domains.co.za developed a local alternative to global tools like Linktree – one that combines all your online links in a single branded space.

Whether promoting a business, side hustle or personal brand, the Link in Bio tool offers a hosting-free, customisable page that doubles as a simple single-page website.

"Our tagline of 'It All Starts With A Domain Name' has never been more relevant," said Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO at Domains.co.za.

“Until now, a domain name was the starting point for a brand online. But now with our new Link in Bio tool, a domain can be all of it – the brand, the core content and the connection to an audience.”

Benefits and uses

Unlike generic bio link services, Domains.co.za’s version runs directly on a domain name, giving individuals and businesses full control over branding and SEO. It’s the ideal tool for influencers, start-ups, SMEs, schools and sports teams that need a clean, professional online hub without the fuss of managing a full website.

Key features:

Personalised branded domain name link.

Three easy-to-use templates to match a brand's look and feel.

SEO options for better discoverability.

Expandable info blocks for promotions or contact info.

Local support and a free SSL certificate.

Fast and easy set-up with no hosting required.

Get started

Add the Link in Bio tool to a Domains.co.za domain name registration for only R299.00* per year and boost your brand online.

