Domains.co.za launches all-in-one Domain Protection to enhance security, privacy, performance

Answering the customer's need for an extra layer of defence. (Image: Domains.co.za)

Domains.co.za, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading provider of domain name registrations and web hosting, has announced the launch of its latest solution: Domain Protection. Designed as a comprehensive add-on, this package combines security, privacy and performance enhancements for just R69.00 per year* on any Domains.co.za domain name.

With domain hijacking, cyber attacks and data scraping on the rise, businesses face growing risks that can disrupt operations and damage hard-earned reputations. Domain Protection offers a practical and affordable way for domain owners to strengthen their defences while improving overall domain reliability and speed.

The Domain Protection package includes:

Two-factor authentication

Domain transfer lock

Anycast DNS across 62 global locations

1 000% uptime guarantee

WHOIS Privacy

And more

* Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.

Key benefits of domain protection

1. Safeguarding your domain from theft

Unauthorised updates or transfers can result in the loss of a domain name. Domain Protection adds an extra layer of control with two-factor authentication for sensitive changes, alongside a built-in domain transfer lock. This ensures that no amendments or transfers can take place without the account holder’s direct approval.

2. Faster and more dependable global access

Through Anycast DNS in 62 locations worldwide, website visitors are automatically directed to the closest available network point.

This translates into:

Faster domain loading times.

Improved performance for international audiences.

Greater reliability, supported by a 1000% uptime guarantee.

Should one location experience difficulties, traffic is seamlessly rerouted, keeping the domain active and accessible.

3. Protection against large-scale online attacks

DDOS and botnet attacks can overwhelm online services, leading to downtime and revenue loss. Domain Protection helps mitigate these risks by distributing malicious traffic across multiple global locations, reducing strain and maintaining availability.

4. Support when renewals are missed

If a domain expires, restoring it can be costly. Customers with Domain Protection benefit from up to 50% off redemption fees during the recovery period, helping to ease the financial and administrative burden of reclaiming a domain.

5. Improved privacy and reduced unwanted contact

Registering a domain requires certain contact details to be submitted. With WHOIS Privacy included, personal information – such as your name, e-mail address and phone number – are shielded from public view.

The outcome is fewer spam messages, fewer unsolicited calls and a lower risk of identity misuse.

Domains.co.za CEO, Wayne Diamond, shared the vision behind the launch: "A domain name is the heart of any company's brand, and cyber criminals are always looking for ways to exploit that. While we include strong security measures as standard in all our solutions, it's clear that customers are looking for an extra layer of defence. Domain Protection is our answer to this."

For only R69.00 per year*, Domain Protection delivers a powerful combination of speed, security and privacy in one complete package.

Customers can add it when registering a new domain or activate it at any time for an existing domain through the Domains.co.za customer dashboard.

To learn more or enable Domain Protection, visit Domains.co.za.

* Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.