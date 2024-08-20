Domains.co.za launches cutting-edge Managed cPanel Hosting solution

Combining the versatility of virtual machines with the ease of cPanel.

Domains.co.za, a prominent South African domain and hosting provider, is thrilled to introduce its latest hosting offering: Managed cPanel Hosting servers. This cutting-edge solution combines the versatility of virtual machines (VMs) with the ease of cPanel, along with their expert infrastructure management. It is the perfect choice for businesses or individuals seeking the power of VMs without the hassle of server management.

Managed cPanel Hosting packages feature several standout benefits, including the latest NVMe storage, which is significantly faster than traditional SAS SSD (Serial-Attached SCSI Solid-State Drive) or SSD (Solid State Drive) options. These VMs are powered by AMD EPYC processors and are maintained by Domains.co.za's dedicated Infrastructure Team. Priced from just R2 899 per month, this solution offers exceptional value and convenience.

A key highlight of Domains.co.za’s Managed cPanel Hosting solution is the inclusion of premium software valued at R2 000 per month and provided at no extra charge. Clients will enjoy enhanced security and performance with CloudLinux 9 Pro OS, Monarx, Imunify360, KernelCare, JetBackup, Redis Caching, Softaculous and ConfigServer Firewall. Additionally, the package includes daily backups and dedicated backup storage, ensuring data security and peace of mind.

"Our Managed cPanel Hosting VMs have been meticulously designed to boost website performance and provide a stable and reliable platform that our clients can trust," says Domains.co.za CEO, Wayne Diamond. "We're particularly proud of our fully Managed cPanel Hosting solution, which allows our clients to focus on growing their businesses while we take care of all the tricky, technical server management aspects."

Domains.co.za’s Support Team is cPanel-certified, ensuring top-notch service for all clients. The servers are hosted at the world-class Teraco Data Centre in Johannesburg, with direct links to the NAP Africa Exchange and Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX), ensuring minimal latency for hosting needs.

With a legacy dating back to 2001, Domains.co.za has built a reputation as a trusted leader in South Africa's hosting industry. The company offers a 99.9% uptime as well as a 60-day money-back guarantee, underscoring its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

For more details about Domains.co.za’s new Managed cPanel Hosting solutions, click here.