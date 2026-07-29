Domains.Co.Za launches Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting for AI, workflow automation

Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting is a locally hosted virtual private server solution. (Image: Domains)

As South African organisations start to adopt automation and artificial intelligence (AI), many are looking for ways to retain control over their data while avoiding the rising costs and limitations of cloud-based automation platforms.

To address this growing demand, Domains.co.za has launched Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting, a locally hosted virtual private server (VPS) solution with the open source automation platform n8n pre-installed.

The solution enables developers, IT teams, digital agencies and businesses to build automated workflows, integrate applications and deploy AI-powered processes on dedicated infrastructure hosted in South Africa.

Unlike many SaaS automation platforms that charge according to the number of workflow executions or tasks, the self-hosted model gives organisations unlimited workflow execution, predictable monthly pricing and complete control over their automation environment.

"Automation and AI should help businesses become more efficient, not introduce new challenges," says Domains.co.za founder and CEO, Wayne Diamond.

"Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting gives businesses a more flexible alternative, allowing them to automate without workflow limits, maintain greater control over data and benefit from predictable monthly costs."

Businesses can use the platform to automate repetitive administrative tasks, synchronise data between applications, create customer service workflows and integrate AI services into existing business processes. By reducing manual intervention, organisations can improve operational efficiency while allowing employees to focus on higher-value work.

Hosting the platform locally also provides lower latency and greater control over business data, supporting organisations with data residency requirements and POPIA-friendly data management practices.

The platform is built on dedicated VPS infrastructure hosted in Teraco, Africa's largest N+1 data centre, and includes enterprise-grade security, NVMe storage, one-click deployment, free backups and local technical support. With 99.9% uptime, it is designed to support business-critical automation workloads ranging from simple integrations to high-volume AI-powered workflows.

Domains.co.za offers four plans to accommodate different automation requirements.

All plans include dedicated compute resources, API integrations, developer-friendly configurations and queue mode to improve the performance and reliability of high-volume workflow execution.

"South African businesses shouldn't have to choose between powerful automation, data control or affordability," adds Diamond. "With Self-Hosted n8n VPS Hosting, we're making enterprise-grade automation accessible and affordable to local businesses big or small."

According to Domains.co.za, the new product forms part of a broader strategy to provide locally hosted infrastructure that enables businesses to adopt automation and AI technologies while maintaining control over performance, security and operational costs.