Domains.co.za leads the way with free Domain Transfer Lock for .co.za domains

Domain names are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals.

Domains.co.za has become the first South African registrar to offer a free Domain Transfer Lock feature for all .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, and .web.za domain name customers. This new layer of protection helps prevent unauthorised domain transfers and shields customers from domain hijacking.

As cyber threats continue to grow, domain names are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals. Domain hijacking refers to the unauthorised takeover of a domain name, often through hacking, phishing or exploiting weak security practices. Cyber criminals can redirect the stolen domain's traffic, compromise sensitive data or hold it for ransom. The consequences can be serious, including business disruptions, reputational harm and financial loss.

Until now, Domain Transfer Lock has only been available on international domain extensions. But as of 1 April 2025, the ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC) is offering this critical feature to local domains: .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, and .web.za. Domains.co.za is proud to be the first registrar in the country to roll it out.

Why Domain Transfer Lock matters:

Blocks unauthorised transfer attempts.

Protects against domain hijacking.

Available at no cost to all Domains.co.za customers with .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za domains.

How it works:

Customers can login to their Domains.co.za client portal to lock/unlock their domain names.

Once a domain is locked, it cannot be transferred unless the lock is manually removed by the customer.

If a transfer is attempted while the domain is locked, it is automatically rejected.

From 1 April 2025, Domains.co.za has automatically enabled Domain Transfer Lock on all active and newly registered .co.za, .org.za, .net.za and .web.za domains – excluding those already in the process of being transferred.

By offering this feature as a standard, Domains.co.za is helping to secure the domains, websites and e-mails of South African SMEs, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals. It’s a proactive step to combat the increasing threat of domain-related cyber crime and give customers greater peace of mind.