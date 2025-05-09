Double-check blind spots to be cyber secure

Kudakwashe Charandura, director and head of cyber advisory and cyber security, SNG Grant Thornton.

Organisations often miss critical vulnerabilities that cyber criminals exploit to attack human and tech resources. Recognising and mitigating these vulnerabilities or blind spots is essential to a comprehensive cyber security strategy.

This issue continues to keep business leaders awake at night and why they ought to consider the use of AI to help, says Kudakwashe Charandura, director and head of cyber security at advisory and consulting firm SNG Grant Thornton.

Charandura is scheduled to deliver a presentation, ‘Uncovering cyber security blind spots and modern solutions to mitigate them’ at the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

“Businesses are only as strong as their weakest link. Alarmingly, hackers can infiltrate networks and remain undetected for months, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. AI can assist in identifying these blind spots by analysing vast amounts of data and flagging unusual behaviours. However, it’s not just technology that is at risk – board members and employees, with limited cyber security representation and awareness, may also be blind to these threats, leaving organisations even more exposed,” adds Charandura.

His presentation will include common cyber security blind spots and their potential impact on organisational security, the importance of regular security assessments and the need for enhanced cyber security representation at leadership level.

The SNG Grant Thornton executive will shed light on several themes linked to cyber security postures, including dormant accounts, privileged accounts, overlooked third-party risks, vendor and cloud service vulnerabilities.

