Double win for SA science

The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust has recognised the exceptional work of two SA scientists who are set to make significant contributions to their fields and drive economic growth and improved health outcomes.

Two South African scientists, Professor Andrew Forbes and Professor Anthony Figaji, have been awarded the Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award for their research in quantum computing and paediatric neurosurgery.

The duo has received R2.5 million each from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT).

Forbes, a University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) physicist, has undertaken research that could unlock the viability of quantum computing, placing SA at the heart of computational progress worldwide and unleashing unquantifiable economic benefits, OMT noted in a statement.

Rebecca Oppenheimer, OMT chair, said Forbes is approaching the question of quantum information from a novel point of view, carving out a niche for SA to participate in this burgeoning sector. If successful, the breakthrough could revolutionise the world of computing and propel SA's economy forward through this emerging sector, Oppenheimer noted.

“With Prof Forbes playing an advisory role in developing SA’s quantum strategy, we are sure his discoveries and their applications will have market take-up,” she said.

Forbes is a distinguished professor in the Wits School of Physics and head of its Structure Light Laboratory.

Oppenheimer said if the project succeeds, Forbes will have unlocked the viability of quantum computing, which will be exponentially more powerful than current technology. This will mean humanity is able to harness artificial intelligence (AI) in a revolutionary manner, leading to solutions to complex problems in fields such as chemistry, pharmacology, logistics, finance and more.

“In addition, this will be accomplished without the unsustainably huge energy price, environmentally speaking, that we currently pay for AI. Prof Forbes will lead a vibrant young team of South African researchers and select international partners, including leading scientists from China’s Huzhou University, France’s Sorbonne University and Australia’s Monash University, to practically demonstrate an entirely novel way of managing quantum information."

Prof Forbes believes solving this fundamental challenge – making quantum computing viable – will propel SA, which has no Silicon Valley of its own, to pole position in quantum software. “We would develop a quantum-literate workforce that realises our country’s immense human potential, sparking human and economic opportunities that we cannot yet imagine.”

Meanwhile, Figaji, head of paediatric neurosurgery at the University of Cape Town and the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, could make SA the fulcrum of life-saving advances in paediatric brain injury response.

She said Figaji stands on the brink of transforming the way we manage traumatic brain injury in children, which is the leading cause of paediatric mortality in Africa.

“The infrastructure that he and his team have pioneered and the world-class data they have collected are the keys to saving many brain-injured children’s lives and providing them with a brighter future.”

Oppenheimer said: “Each of our awardees made such a strong case that we found it impossible to choose between them, so we decided to double down in a time when our country needs it most. We’re very excited to be supporting their quests to make our world a better place for all who live in it.”

The prize rewards high-calibre scholars who are engaged in cutting-edge and internationally significant research that has particular application to the advancement of knowledge, teaching, research and development in SA and beyond, she said.

According to Oppenheimer, OMT's investment in Forbes and Figaji will advance key areas of knowledge while positioning the country as a global innovation leader, boosting economic growth, generating new jobs and enhancing health outcomes worldwide.