Dragonfly wins FNF GreenPitch challenge

Early stage green SME Dragonfly emerged as the winner of the 2024 FNF GreenPitch challenge at a recent event hosted by non-profit organisation GreenCape.
The GreenPitch Challenge, now in its 7th year, promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the green economy.
Dragonfly develops AI and IoT solutions for waste management companies to measure and manage their operations. The technology enables operators to improve the quality of recycled materials going back into the circular economy and reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfill.
AERO Greens, known for its sustainable vertical farming systems housed in shipping containers, was the runner-up. Its aeroponic technology drastically reduces water usage by 98% compared to traditional methods and integrates renewable energy and advanced cooling systems for high-quality crop production with minimal environmental impact.
The People’s Pick award went to Silence SA, an exclusive distributor of Silence, a European manufacturer of electric motorcycles and vehicles.
The winners and finalists were selected from over 150 winners, and the top three share a cash prize sponsored by RMB Ventures.
Sean Kelly, co-founder and CTO of Dragonfly, said the company was excited to receive the award and be part of such an inspiring entrepreneurial community
Kwezi Sogoni, programme manager at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) said the winners represent some of the most brilliant minds in green innovation. “We are truly impressed by the diverse and inventive solutions presented, each addressing critical environmental challenges through creative approaches.”
The sectors represented in the challenge align with current market trends, as outlined in GreenCape's Market Intelligence Reports, said Cuan Solomons, finance analyst at GreenCape.
Future challenges may extend support to more emerging industries and sponsors.
The rest of the top ten finalists
- AGR-smart tech: Innovators in agricultural sensors aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability.
- AMD Treatment Jet Loop Reactor: A system for treating acid mine drainage using coal fly ash.
- Biorem Bricks: A system for releasing beneficial microbes into polluted water bodies for bioremediation.
- EsusFarm: An agri business platform using blockchain-based insurance to mitigate climate risks for smallholder farmers.
- Khepri Onsite Bioconversion Modules: Produces insect-based meal and chitin, and develops bioconversion units for waste management.
- Nova Machina: Specialises in converting internal combustion engines to electric without performance loss.
- Spectrogen & Robometre: AI-powered energy management systems for optimised power distribution and reduced environmental impact.
