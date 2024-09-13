Dragonfly wins FNF GreenPitch challenge

Organisers and participants in this year’s GreenPitch24 Challenge.

Early stage green SME Dragonfly emerged as the winner of the 2024 FNF GreenPitch challenge at a recent event hosted by non-profit organisation GreenCape.

The GreenPitch Challenge, now in its 7th year, promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the green economy.

Dragonfly develops AI and IoT solutions for waste management companies to measure and manage their operations. The technology enables operators to improve the quality of recycled materials going back into the circular economy and reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfill.

AERO Greens, known for its sustainable vertical farming systems housed in shipping containers, was the runner-up. Its aeroponic technology drastically reduces water usage by 98% compared to traditional methods and integrates renewable energy and advanced cooling systems for high-quality crop production with minimal environmental impact.

The People’s Pick award went to Silence SA, an exclusive distributor of Silence, a European manufacturer of electric motorcycles and vehicles.

The winners and finalists were selected from over 150 winners, and the top three share a cash prize sponsored by RMB Ventures.

See also Green is the new gold standard

Sean Kelly, co-founder and CTO of Dragonfly, said the company was excited to receive the award and be part of such an inspiring entrepreneurial community

Kwezi Sogoni, programme manager at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) said the winners represent some of the most brilliant minds in green innovation. “We are truly impressed by the diverse and inventive solutions presented, each addressing critical environmental challenges through creative approaches.”

The sectors represented in the challenge align with current market trends, as outlined in GreenCape's Market Intelligence Reports, said Cuan Solomons, finance analyst at GreenCape.

Future challenges may extend support to more emerging industries and sponsors.

The rest of the top ten finalists