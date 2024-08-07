Driving business success begins with innovative solutions

Jayson van der Walt, a Product Owner and Business Analyst, Cellfind and Carel Martin, CEO, Grandcom.

When traditional methods fail, innovation steps in. A prominent organisation in South Africa faced significant challenges with its traditional revenue collection methods. Relying on the postal service and telephone calls proved inefficient, time-consuming and costly. Many letters were lost or ignored. Calls simply went unanswered. The need for a modern, efficient and eco-friendly solution became clear. By adopting Message Link, a solution by Grandcom, implemented by Cellfind, the entire collection process went digital.

Notices are sent directly to debtors' mobile phones and e-mail, ensuring instant delivery and tracking capabilities. These notices included secure links to integrated payment gateways, allowing customers to settle their debts quickly and securely from their mobile devices. This functionality simplifies the payment process and increases the likelihood of timely payments without the need to download any additional apps or software. The results were remarkable: within the first few months, the client saw a 30% increase in its collection ratios and substantial cost savings by eliminating printing and postage.

A strategic partnership

There’s no question that Cellfind’s innovative digital solutions, enhanced by its strategic partnership with Grandcom, can transform how businesses communicate and operate. By addressing the diverse needs of clients and providing robust, efficient and secure communication tools, Cellfind is setting a new standard in the industry. “What sets us apart is our ability to integrate all major communication mediums into one platform, providing a personalised and efficient communication experience,” says Grandcom CEO Carel Martin, highlighting the synergy between the two businesses.

“The dynamic nature of Message Link gives us the advantage and the ability to integrate into various communication channels and back-office functions within our customer base. That is a competitive advantage right there.”

“Cellfind partnered with Grandcom to expand its offerings and enhance its customers' experience,” adds Jayson van der Walt, Product Owner and Business Analyst at Cellfind. Grandcom's expertise in content delivery development and innovation complements Cellfind's strengths in messaging and telecommunications solutions. “This partnership aligns with Cellfind's long-term strategy to drive growth, innovation and customer satisfaction,” says Van der Walt. “By collaborating with Grandcom, Cellfind can leverage new technologies, expand its market reach and enhance its product offerings, ultimately strengthening its position in the industry.”

Cellfind's solutions already integrate popular communication channels such as e-mail, MMS, digital forms, digital signing and call centres. These tools empower businesses to enhance their communication strategies, ensuring efficient and effective engagement with their customers. “The competitive advantage that Grandcom has is that we can integrate additional communication technologies into the message link process, so we're not just sending a link and saying click on this to view media. We can trigger different events through e-mail, voice calls, etc,” explains Martin. “A lot of businesses struggle with having a single customer view across their communication channels. Grandcom's unified communications platform solves this by allowing clients to see all their interactions with a customer through different mediums."

Looking ahead

By continuously innovating and adapting to the latest technological trends, Cellfind and Grandcom are poised to meet the growing demands of their clients by providing cutting-edge solutions. “The collaboration between Grandcom and Cellfind is aimed at simplifying integration for clients, as we understand all the different communication layers and can make that integration process seamless,” says Martin.

With a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, Cellfind and Grandcom are dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation. Their collaborative efforts ensure the best possible support and secure solutions tailored to their customers' unique needs and challenges. As they continue to innovate and expand, Cellfind and Grandcom are well-positioned to lead the way in providing comprehensive digital solutions that drive success for businesses across various sectors. “At Cellfind, we’re not just providing solutions, we’re transforming the way businesses communicate and operate,” ends Van der Walt. “Our partnership with Grandcom enables us to deliver forward-thinking, efficient and secure communication tools that drive real business success.”