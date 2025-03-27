Driving digital transformation: Ovations' experience at the Digital Transformation Summit 2025

Shaping the future of digital transformation.

Ovations takes pride in being part of the conversations that shape the future of digital transformation. The company's presence at the 35th edition of the Digital Transformation Summit, in Johannesburg, as Silver Partner Sponsor, reinforced its commitment to leading discussions on AI, IOT, cloud computing and the evolving digital business landscape. With over 300 C-level executives, directors and heads of technology in attendance, the event provided a strategic platform for engaging with key decision-makers and showcasing how Ovations' solutions, alongside its strategic partner, Atlassian, drive innovation and operational efficiency across industries.

Who we are: Ovations leading the way

Ovations prides itself on being at the forefront of ICT solutions, empowering businesses with transformative technologies that optimise operations, enhance collaboration and drive efficiency. As a trusted digital solutions provider, the company's expertise spans multiple industries, including financial services, telecommunications, retail and insurance. Ovations' commitment to innovation is further strengthened by its strategic partnerships, including its Gold Partner status with Atlassian.

Who is Atlassian?

While many are familiar with Atlassian’s flagship products, such as Jira and Confluence, fewer recognise Atlassian as the powerhouse behind an integrated System of Work that revolutionises collaboration, knowledge sharing and project management. Atlassian's ecosystem is designed to align teams, automate workflows and enhance productivity across organisations of all sizes.

Atlassian solutions that Ovations provides

As a Gold Partner, Ovations offers a comprehensive suite of Atlassian solutions that are integral to the DevOps life cycle. The DevOps life cycle consists of eight interconnected phases that represent the processes, capabilities and tools required for development and operations. This continuous cycle fosters collaboration, maintains alignment and ensures iterative improvement. Atlassian solutions support and enhance each phase of this life cycle, ensuring teams can work efficiently and seamlessly.

These include:

Jira Software : Enabling agile project management, sprint planning and seamless issue tracking.

: Enabling agile project management, sprint planning and seamless issue tracking. Confluence : Acting as a centralised knowledge hub for documentation, decision-making and team collaboration.

: Acting as a centralised knowledge hub for documentation, decision-making and team collaboration. Jira Product Discovery : Helping teams prioritise and manage product ideas based on customer insights and business goals.

: Helping teams prioritise and manage product ideas based on customer insights and business goals. Bitbucket : Supporting collaborative software development with Git repositories and CI/CD integration.

: Supporting collaborative software development with Git repositories and CI/CD integration. Opsgenie : Enhancing incident management and response with real-time alerts and automation.

: Enhancing incident management and response with real-time alerts and automation. Jira Service Management : Elevating IT service delivery and incident management with automation and AI-driven solutions.

: Elevating IT service delivery and incident management with automation and AI-driven solutions. Atlassian Focus: Atlassian Focus provides one place for leaders to map and track goals, work, teams and funds against strategic priorities

By leveraging these solutions, businesses can enhance collaboration, optimise workflows and ensure the continuous improvement essential to DevOps success.

Why digital transformation matters now

The conversations at the summit reinforced the critical role of digital transformation in today’s evolving business landscape. As organisations strive to stay competitive, investments in AI, cloud services and automation have become essential. South Africa’s technology sector has seen capital investments exceeding $8 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to building a robust digital economy.

By partnering with Ovations and leveraging Atlassian’s System of Work, businesses can not only embrace digital transformation but also future proof their operations for long-term success.

Key takeaways from the summit

AI and automation: Organisations are increasingly looking at AI-driven solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce human error.

Cloud adoption: The shift towards cloud-based infrastructure continues to gain momentum, with spending projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026.

Collaboration is key: Companies that prioritise knowledge sharing and workflow automation will remain ahead of the curve.

Let’s drive transformation together

As it reflects on the insights gained from the Digital Transformation Summit, Ovations remains committed to enabling businesses with the right tools and strategies to thrive in the digital age. Whether you are looking to streamline operations, enhance collaboration or implement Atlassian solutions, Ovations is here to guide you every step of the way.

