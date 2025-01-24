Driving innovation: TMT leads the future of public transport surveillance technologies

Over the past three years, TMT has developed a state-of-the-art on bus video surveillance platform, which uses the latest in IP camera technology. (Image: Supplied)

Public transport in South Africa has increasingly become fraught with safety challenges. Drivers and passengers alike are increasingly being subject to incidents of theft and violence. These behaviours are making South Africans less likely to use this mode of transport. Even public transport operators themselves are subject to these criminal elements, with issues such as hijacking and fuel theft becoming increasingly commonplace.

While video surveillance on buses is not something new, the technology in the South Africa market specifically for public transport vehicles lagged the rapid advancements seen in the logistics sector. The status quo involved very expensive hardware with very little analytics capability. The video management platforms being used were also cumbersome, with no public transport specific capabilities being available for operators.

Over the past three years, TMT has developed a state-of-the-art on bus video surveillance platform, which uses the latest in IP camera technology. These cameras include a variety of AI on the edge capabilities, such as people detection and counting, driver behaviour monitoring (including smoking, cellphone usage and seatbelt detection), baggage left behind and even bicycle and animal detection on the public transport vehicles. Coupled with edge IOT technologies, TMT has enhanced the surveillance technologies to incorporate solutions for far evasion monitoring, vehicle door opening monitoring as well fuel usage.

Most importantly, however, all of these cameras integrate into a single software platform, which provides real-time and historic viewing of footage, archiving of digital evidence, fleet management as well as a host of analytical and reporting capabilities.

These technologies have been deployed across a number of public transport services, including the MyCiTi bus service in Cape Town as well as the Go George buses in George.

The benefits experienced by TMT’s clients range from safety and security to operational efficiency. Below is a detailed explanation of the impact that TMT’s technology has had:

1. Passenger and driver safety

Deterrence of crime: CCTV cameras act as a deterrent against criminal activities such as theft, assault or vandalism, creating a safer environment for passengers and drivers.

: CCTV cameras act as a deterrent against criminal activities such as theft, assault or vandalism, creating a safer environment for passengers and drivers. Incident monitoring: Monitoring of real- time or recorded footage allows for quick responses to incidents, ensuring passengers and drivers are protected.

2. Evidence collection

Accident investigation: In the event of accidents, CCTV footage provides clear evidence of what occurred, helping in determining liability and addressing disputes.

: In the event of accidents, CCTV footage provides clear evidence of what occurred, helping in determining liability and addressing disputes. Criminal investigations: If crimes occur on the bus, CCTV footage can assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending offenders.

3. Passenger behaviour management

Discourages misconduct: Knowing that they are being recorded, passengers are more likely to behave responsibly.

: Knowing that they are being recorded, passengers are more likely to behave responsibly. Improved compliance : CCTV can encourage adherence to rules, such as using designated seating areas or keeping noise levels down.

: CCTV can encourage adherence to rules, such as using designated seating areas or keeping noise levels down. Reduces fare evasion: Passengers are less likely to evade paying for a ride if they are aware that systems are in place to monitor the situation.

4. Operational efficiency

Driver accountability: Cameras can monitor driver behaviour, ensuring compliance with safety protocols and discouraging reckless driving.

: Cameras can monitor driver behaviour, ensuring compliance with safety protocols and discouraging reckless driving. Traffic dispute resolution: Helps resolve disputes between drivers and passengers, as well as between buses and other road users.

5. Reduction in false claims

Insurance fraud prevention: Footage can help prevent fraudulent insurance claims by providing a factual account of incidents.

: Footage can help prevent fraudulent insurance claims by providing a factual account of incidents. Passenger claims: Resolves disputes involving injuries or damages claimed by passengers.

6. Cost savings

Lower insurance premiums: Insurance companies offer reduced premiums for buses equipped with CCTV.

: Insurance companies offer reduced premiums for buses equipped with CCTV. Reduced vandalism costs: Deterrence of vandalism minimises maintenance and repair expenses.

7. Improved public confidence

Enhanced trust: Passengers are more likely to use public transport if they feel secure.

: Passengers are more likely to use public transport if they feel secure. Promotes ridership: Perceived safety can lead to increased use of bus services, benefiting operators and reducing urban congestion.

8. Monitoring of bus operations

Capacity management: Helps identify overcrowding issues by monitoring passenger numbers.

: Helps identify overcrowding issues by monitoring passenger numbers. Route adherence: Verifies that buses are following their assigned routes and schedules.

9. Compliance with regulations

In many regions, public transport operators are required to install CCTV systems to comply with safety and security regulations.

CCTV on buses is a critical tool for enhancing safety, reducing risks and improving the overall efficiency of public transport systems. It creates a secure environment for passengers and drivers while offering operational benefits for bus operators. TMT is proud to be the leader in this regard in South Africa.