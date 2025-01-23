Driving operational resilience at the edge.

As legacy control systems age out and new challenges such as fluctuating global demand and growing sustainability pressures arise, the oil and gas industry faces a critical juncture. For Middle Eastern energy organisations, the key to thriving in this evolving landscape lies in investing in technologies that bolster operational resilience and future-proof their operations.

Why this matters now

Workforce transition: Address the growing skills gap as experienced operators retire.

Address the growing skills gap as experienced operators retire. Competitive advantage: Stay ahead in a region leading global energy innovation.

Stay ahead in a region leading global energy innovation. Operational resilience: Build systems that adapt to market volatility and evolving demands.

Build systems that adapt to market volatility and evolving demands. Sustainability and security goals: Meet increasing environmental and security requirements.

That’s why industry experts from Stratus, Precast and Palo Alto are joining forces to address this very topic in an exclusive webinar on 5 February. The discussion will cover key challenges and opportunities facing the energy sector, and delve into how Middle Eastern energy companies are leveraging the latest cutting-edge technology to modernise systems, enhance efficiencies and protect critical operations.

Register here.