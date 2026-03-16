Driving secure mobility at scale with SureMDM by 42Gears

Mobile devices are mission-critical assets.

In today’s hyper-connected business environment, mobile devices are no longer optional tools – they are mission-critical assets. From frontline workers and remote teams to executives and IT administrators, organisations rely on smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables and specialised endpoints to drive productivity and customer engagement.

However, while mobility fuels efficiency and operational agility, it also introduces significant challenges. Data security risks, device sprawl, compliance requirements and asset visibility gaps can quickly overwhelm IT teams without a robust mobility strategy in place.

This is where SureMDM by 42Gears delivers transformative value.

A unified endpoint management solution built for modern enterprises

SureMDM is a powerful, multi-OS unified endpoint management (UEM) platform designed to simplify device management while strengthening security across the enterprise. It enables IT teams to manage and secure devices running:

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Windows

Linux

macOS

ChromeOS

tvOS

Wear OS

VR platforms

IOT endpoints

All from a single, intuitive web-based console.

By consolidating device management into one centralised platform, organisations eliminate operational silos, reduce complexity and gain full visibility across their digital ecosystem.

Simplified enrolment and mass configuration

Speed and scalability are critical in enterprise deployments. SureMDM makes enrolment seamless and efficient through multiple flexible methods:

Nix agent-based enrolment

QR code-based set-up

Out-of-the-box enrolment

Integration with industry-leading mass deployment programs

Organisations can leverage programs such as:

Apple Device Enrolment Program

Google Zero-Touch Enrolment

Samsung Knox Mass Enrolment

Zebra StageNow

Microsoft Windows Autopilot

These capabilities enable IT teams to deploy large volumes of corporate-owned devices quickly and securely – even before the device reaches the end-user.

The result? Reduced set-up time, lower IT overhead and faster operational readiness.

Centralised control through the SureMDM web console

The SureMDM web console serves as the command centre for device management. IT administrators can:

Monitor device health and performance.

Apply security and EMM profiles remotely.

Manage device groups at scale.

Troubleshoot issues without physical access.

Enforce compliance policies in real-time.

This centralised control dramatically improves operational efficiency while ensuring consistent governance across corporate-owned and BYOD environments.

Enterprise-grade security built in

Security is not an afterthought with SureMDM – it is foundational.

Device security controls

Organisations can protect enterprise data using features such as:

Remote lock and selective wipe

Password enforcement policies

Application filtering

Over-the-air app updates

Peripheral device restrictions

These controls ensure that even if devices are lost, stolen or compromised, sensitive corporate data remains protected.

Mobile threat detection

SureMDM identifies non-compliant or vulnerable devices and enables IT to remotely revoke access to corporate resources such as e-mail and VPN. This proactive approach reduces exposure to malware, data breaches and insider threats.

Mobile e-mail and Office 365 management

With built-in support for Office 365, IT teams can define and enforce granular security policies across e-mail and productivity applications on both corporate-owned and employee-owned devices. Encryption policies safeguard sensitive communications while maintaining user productivity.

Remote support and intelligent management

Operational downtime impacts revenue and customer satisfaction. SureMDM’s remote control capabilities empower IT teams to:

Silently install and update applications.

View device screens remotely.

Track and locate devices.

Provide real-time troubleshooting.

For Apple environments, built-in iOS screen sharing enables remote viewing of iPhones and iPads, streamlining user support without requiring complex third-party tools.

SureMDM also extends beyond traditional endpoints:

Manage Android smartwatches and wearable devices.

Remotely control and secure VR devices.

Monitor and manage “not-so-smart” IOT endpoints such as scanners, card readers, cash registers, smart plugs and smart bulbs.

This holistic device coverage ensures that every connected asset – not just smartphones and laptops – is secure and optimised.

AI-powered intelligence and advanced analytics

SureMDM introduces innovation through its AI-powered Virtual Assistant chatbot – the world’s first UEM assistant that uses voice commands to help IT teams navigate complex MDM functionalities and data insights.

Additionally, the advanced analytics engine allows integration with third-party applications for deeper reporting and data-driven decision-making. This empowers leadership with actionable insights into device performance, compliance trends and operational efficiency.

Enabling Android Enterprise at scale

As a Google-recognised EMM partner, 42Gears enables seamless Android Enterprise deployment. Corporate-owned Android devices can be configured automatically with required settings on first boot, ensuring consistent security posture from day one.

This capability significantly reduces manual configuration errors and accelerates device provisioning across distributed workforces.

The business case for SureMDM

Modern enterprises cannot afford fragmented device management strategies. The risks are too high and the operational inefficiencies too costly.

SureMDM provides:

Centralised visibility

Enterprise-grade security

Rapid mass deployment

Advanced analytics

Remote troubleshooting

Multi-OS support

IOT and VR management

By consolidating endpoint management into a single, scalable platform, organisations reduce IT burden, enhance compliance and protect critical business data – all while empowering employees with secure mobility.

Secure your digital workforce

As mobility continues to shape the future of work, organisations must adopt solutions that combine simplicity, scalability and security.

SureMDM by 42Gears delivers exactly that.

For enterprises seeking to strengthen device governance, streamline IT operations and safeguard sensitive information, SureMDM is not just a management tool – it is a strategic enabler of secure digital transformation.

Now is the time to elevate your mobility strategy.

Start your free 30-day trial below

https://suremdm.42gears.com/console/?registration=true&referral-id=Q1BDMzA5MA==