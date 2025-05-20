Driving the business forward through service excellence

Gnesen Naidoo.

Kemtek’s new National Service Executive, Gnesen Naidoo, discusses his approach to leadership in business – and how it relates to improving customer service offerings.

Gnesen Naidoo’s 28-year career in printing and IT has seen him work for a number of the leading OEMs in South Africa, including HP, Epson and Canon. His new role at Kemtek, where he took on the position of National Service Executive in February 2025, can be seen as a natural culmination of his career journey to date.

With a background in electronic engineering, Naidoo has always been able to bring a deep level of technical expertise to each of his roles. While his understanding of the innovations that are transforming printing is first rate, he is not merely a technical expert. Instead, Naidoo brings a revitalising management style and perspective to the role, and it is this approach which has underpinned his past successes.

Listening is key

Tasked with enhancing Kemtek’s already enviable reputation for customer service, Naidoo is spearheading a simple yet highly effective model, which begins with listening to customers and understanding their requirements.

This, of course, is only the first part of the equation – when it comes to actually addressing challenges, Naidoo is able to draw on an unrivalled, continent-wide network of industry contacts that frequently enables him to achieve the near-miraculous in terms of sourcing components and consumables with greatly reduced lead times.

In addition to being a good listener, it’s clear that going the extra mile and being flexible are also essential to the role of National Service Executive.

Hitting the ground running

In his first few months in the position, Naidoo has focused on meeting as many Kemtek customers as possible, and also on getting to know his team in the Kemtek Service Department. He reports that he’s been impressed by their knowledge and experience, with many of the technicians having 20+ years behind them.

People first – always

Naidoo describes his personal leadership style as ‘people first’. He firmly believes that honesty and integrity are the keys to motivating and growing team members – after all, these are the people responsible for looking after the all-important customers.

He has implemented a system of regular touch points – group session and one-on-ones that focus on processing feedback, amplifying ideas and critically reviewing processes and outcomes. In his experience, any role can lead – each person’s ideas and proposed solutions are equally valid, no matter what their job title or level of seniority may be.

A win for one is a win for all

In addition to exploring innovations such as AI-driven dashboards to help manage workflows, Naidoo is also pioneering fresh perspectives in the Kemtek Service Department. Recognising that his team members are in regular contact with customers – including onsite visits – he is equipping them to proactively identify current and future needs and bring leads from the field to the sales team.

He has also instituted business continuity training – having an experienced team is, of course, a positive, but there is a need to infuse fresh talent into the department in order to ensure that excellence is maintained in the long run.

With longevity in mind, he is refining the recruiting process to focus on understanding over experience, and actively seeking STEM graduates with the right attitude and the potential to grow. Customer-centricity and problem-solving aptitudes are essential if new recruits are to thrive in an environment where every challenge is seen as an opportunity to learn, and every day is different.

Seeing complaints as a positive

Naidoo has long since adopted Bill Gates’ philosophy that the customer who complains the most is the greatest source of knowledge. The issues and problems they unearth inevitably result in team growth and a deeper understanding of the solutions that Kemtek sells and services. With this approach, it’s clear that all Kemtek customers can now look forward to next-level care from the Kemtek Service Department, safe in the knowledge that feedback is welcome, and will always be acted on positively.

To learn more about service solutions from Kemtek, contact Gnesen Naidoo at gnesenn@kemtek.co.za or call (+27) 011 624 8000. Alternatively, visit https://kemtek.co.za/after-sales-support/.