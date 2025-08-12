DSTI, UNDP commission UVU Bio to lead research on transforming innovation in SA higher education

The study aims to identify systemic gaps, evaluate institutional capabilities and generate evidence-based recommendations to strengthen SA’s innovation pipeline.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa have commissioned a national research initiative to assess and strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship landscape within South Africa’s higher education sector, with a focus on historically disadvantaged institutions (HDIs).

The project is being led by UVU Bio, a pan-African innovation and development organisation with extensive knowledge and proven insight into the research institutions and grassroots entrepreneurship across South Africa and the broader region. UVU Bio brings a strong understanding of both policy and practice, with experience spanning research commercialisation, youth entrepreneurship and inclusive innovation.

This appointment comes at a critical time for South Africa's higher education sector. While universities are key drivers of research and innovation, many HDIs remain structurally under-supported. This limits their ability to commercialise research, foster entrepreneurship and contribute to inclusive economic growth.

The study, commissioned by the UNDP in collaboration with DSTI, led by UVU Bio, aims to identify systemic gaps, evaluate institutional capabilities and generate evidence-based recommendations to strengthen South Africa’s innovation pipeline – particularly in support structures, training, infrastructure and funding access.

Mapping the innovation landscape

Between January and June 2025, UVU Bio conducted high-level consultation with 13 national stakeholders, including DSTI, Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), Technology and Human Resources for Industry Programme (THRIP), the SA SME Fund, and seven public universities, five of them HDIs. These engagements were supplemented with comprehensive research across all 26 universities, assessing entrepreneurship programmes, business development services and innovation infrastructure.

Preliminary findings point to significant disparities between well-resourced universities, such as the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University, and HDIs, where innovation capacity is often constrained by limited funding, fragmented support systems and low awareness of commercialisation pathways among students and staff.

Despite these challenges, HDIs also demonstrate strong potential through community-based innovation models and integration of indigenous knowledge systems (IKS).

Towards a more inclusive innovation ecosystem

The study highlights the critical role of support organisations such as the SA SME Fund, Empire Partner Foundation, and the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) programme.

Key recommendations include:

Co-designed national innovation frameworks.

Shared innovation infrastructure accessible to HDIs.

Tailored mentorship and capacity-building models.

Strategic funding partnerships to accelerate research commercialisation.

Next steps

To ensure the findings and recommendations are grounded in institutional realities, a series of regional innovation workshops will be held in Cape Town, East London, Gauteng and Durban throughout August and September 2025 to validate findings, co-create solutions and strengthen institutional collaboration. A final innovation landscape report will provide evidence-based recommendations to enhance commercialisation readiness and unlock inclusive innovation across South Africa’s higher education sector.

This initiative forms part of DSTI and UNDP’s broader commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. By working with partners such as UVU Bio, the initiative seeks to ensure that all universities, regardless of their history or location, are empowered to contribute to national progress and global competitiveness.

Dates for upcoming workshops

As part of this initiative, UVU Bio will be hosting workshops to:

Map and strengthen university–industry linkages.

Enhance the effectiveness and readiness of technology transfer offices (TTOs).

Unlock new pathways for commercialisation of research.

Co-create strategies for shared infrastructure and regional collaboration.

Address challenges in accessing funding for early-stage innovations.

Identify actionable solutions for upskilling students, researchers and TTO personnel.

Foster inclusive entrepreneurship and expand opportunities for HDIs.

Your participation will contribute to co-creating a practical and evidence-based framework for improving industry–academia collaboration and accelerating the translation of research outputs into market-ready products and services.

Why your participation matters

We believe your presence and insights will add significant value to the discussions and co-creation sessions. This workshop presents an opportunity to:

Engage with senior leaders from academia, industry and government.

Influence the future direction of South Africa’s innovation strategies.

Explore collaborative opportunities and funding models.

Mentor and connect with promising student innovators.

Dates and venues

Durban: 18-19 August

Pretoria: 2-3 September

Limpopo: 5 September

Cape Town: 8-9 September

To participate, please e-mail vedantha@uvubio.com.