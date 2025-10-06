DStv’s tech evolution in last 30 years

DStv is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

DStv is marking its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating three decades of transforming how millions of Africans experience television.

Since its launch in 1995, the platform has grown from a handful of analogue satellite channels into a leading digital and streaming powerhouse.

The milestone comes shortly after French media giant Canal+ completed its acquisition of MultiChoice, DStv’s parent company, in a multibillion-rand merger that has created a global entertainment powerhouse serving over 40 million subscribers in nearly 70 countries.

“DStv marks 30 years today of shaping South Africa’s television landscape, connecting millions of households, and telling stories that have become part of the national conversation,” the company says in a statement.

“When South Africans turned on their televisions in October 1986, M-Net broadcast only a few hours each night as an encrypted analogue channel. Less than a decade later, on 6 October 1995, MultiChoice launched DStv – only the second digital satellite service in the world, and the first outside the US.”

Reflecting on the evolution of technology over the past 30 years, Daniel Courtenay, head of DStv product, tells ITWeb: “When DStv launched in 1995, we made history. It was not only South Africa’s first satellite television service, it was also the first pay-TV platform outside the United States.

“From the very beginning, our focus has been on using technology to bring world-class entertainment into people’s homes, and that drive to innovate has never stopped.”

Courtenay highlights key milestones, including the 2003 launch of the world’s first dual view decoder, the 2005 introduction of Africa’s first personal video recorder, and the 2008 release of the HD PVR, which brought high-definition broadcasting to South Africa.

He adds that in 2010, DStv introduced Catch Up and DStv Mobile, followed by BoxOffice in 2011, and the powerful DStv Explora in 2013.

“In 2018, we launched TUMI, a natural language chatbot that helps support our customer care teams. In 2020, the DStv Explora Ultra integrated streaming apps, and we also introduced streaming-only subscriptions.”

Today, Courtenay notes, “with DStv Stream, customers can access live channels, on-demand shows, downloads, watch-from-start and cloud PVR across multiple devices.”

“The story of DStv is really the story of African broadcasting technology pushing forward. From being the first pay-TV service outside the United States to leading in streaming today, our focus has always been on staying ahead of what customers want.”

Daniel Courtenay, head of DStv product.

According to MultiChoice, DStv has expanded from just 16 channels in 1995 to 142 today, offering a variety of packages – from Access, starting at R99 per month, to Premium, starting at R699 per month.

“As we celebrate 30 years, we are proud of the role DStv has played in South African homes,” says Byron du Plessis, CEO of PayTV South Africa at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company. “Our story has always been tied to the country’s own – from the early days of Open Time in the 90s, through the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the dawn of democracy, to today’s iconic local shows and unforgettable sporting moments.

“Thirty years on, our commitment remains the same. We will continue to connect South Africans through great content, trusted service and real value, while reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of our nation.”

With three decades of heritage behind it, DStv now enters a new chapter under Canal+ leadership at MultiChoice Group level, ensuring continued investment in local content, live sport, and innovation to keep pace with evolving viewer habits.

\While technology, viewing habits and platforms have evolved, what has not changed is our purpose: bringing people together through content that matters,” says du Plessis.