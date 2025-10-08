Dubai-based fintech firm Optasia eyes JSE listing

Fintech firm Optasia has set sights on listing on the JSE.

Financial technology (fintech) firm Optasia has set sights on listing on the JSE.

In a statement today, the company announced it is proposing to undertake a primary issuance of approximately R1.3 billion ($75 million equivalent) to support growth, both organically and through future potential acquisitions and a secondary share sale from existing shareholders of at least R5 billion (approximately $300 million) by way of a private placement to qualified investors.

In addition, the Dubai-based Optasia announced its intention, in conjunction with the offering, to list all of its issued ordinary share capital on the prime segment of the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE, subject to market conditions and approval by the bourse.

It explains that the proposed listing aims to provide the company with access to capital to support its expansion, both organically and through potential future acquisitions.

It will also broaden Optasia’s shareholder base, improving the liquidity and tradeability of its shares within a regulated market where the share price is determined by market forces.

In addition, the listing will offer an exit opportunity for existing shareholders who wish to realise their investment.

Beyond financial objectives, Optasia believes the move will enhance its public profile and overall market awareness, positioning the company for sustained growth and greater visibility in the global fintech landscape.

Optasia CEO, Salvador Anglada, says: "Today marks an important milestone for Optasia as we take a crucial step towards becoming a publicly listed company. From a single-country operation to one of the world’s largest fintechs of its kind, we’ve built a profitable, capital-light business that continues with purpose to scale.

“For more than a decade, we have been dedicated to enabling financial inclusion across emerging markets, leveraging our AI-powered platform to provide vital access to credit and financial services for millions of underserved customers.

“An IPO [initial public offering] will allow us to accelerate our growth, raise our visibility as a leading global fintech and continue innovating to expand financial opportunity where it is needed most. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and excited for the opportunities ahead as we embark on this next chapter."