DUO delivers outstanding B2B PR, lead generation results for redAcademy

redAcademy was ready to increase its corporate partnership reach in SA.

redAcademy is an innovative skills and experiential learning hub that specialises in teaching coding and technology skills to South Africa’s youth. The academy sets out to build a sustainable tech talent pipeline for businesses feeling the skills shortage pinch.

DUO Marketing + Communications has partnered with redAcademy since its inception in 2022, initially working to build awareness and establish credibility for the new brand among the media and broader public, with a focus on quality thought leadership content that addressed South Africa’s shortage of critical skills, especially in the local technology sector, and the solutions that businesses could turn to.

This phased approach successfully elevated and built the brand’s credibility in South Africa, with a focus on businesses that rely on technology skills.

With its strong brand presence due to successful PR, redAcademy was ready to increase its corporate partnership reach in South Africa through a focused digital marketing strategy. DUO analysed redAcademy’s previous LinkedIn activity and strategy through its lens of working with many technology companies over the years on best practice and the best tactics to deliver digital marketing campaigns with strong return on investment and commercial value.

DUO recommended using a client case study with redAcademy partner Lewis Group to showcase its success to potential corporate partners. The objective was to generate real, tangible leads for long-term commercial partnerships with companies who aligned to the vision and would directly benefit from the skills being developed by redAcademy.

The one-month lead generation campaign resulted in:

Secured 9 973 impressions

Reached 8 813 users

Eighty reads of the partnership case study

Seven direct business leads were secured for redAcademy

Here’s what Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy, had to say: “Their (DUO’s) deep understanding of the technology sector, media relations and professional approach to communications has brought our impact and success stories to the forefront with our target audience, supporting redAcademy in sharing a new way for youth to enter skilled careers in tech.

"It is wonderful to partner with an organisation that understands our vision and values so deeply; the DUO team is a true pleasure to work with.”

Watch the case study video below:





If you are a technology business looking for more success from your digital marketing, contact DUO Marketing + Communications to see how we can collaborate on opportunities designed to deliver real commercial value.

