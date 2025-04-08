Duxbury announces AI-powered NDR, zero trust access through HPE Aruba Networking

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African distributor of HPE Aruba Networking solutions, has announced the availability of HPE Aruba Networking’s new AI-powered network detection and response (NDR) and campus-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions.

These innovations mark a significant leap in proactive cyber security, particularly for South African businesses, public sector departments and education institutions grappling with rising cyber threats and complex IT environments.

As cyber attacks continue to grow in volume and sophistication, many local organisations are rethinking their perimeter-based security models. With the rapid adoption of cloud, hybrid work and connected devices across campuses, traditional security postures are proving insufficient. Aruba’s latest solutions offer a unified, AI-driven approach to detecting, responding to and preventing network-based threats, while enabling secure user and device access without compromising productivity.

“South African companies face increasing pressure to modernise their cyber security strategies, especially in sectors like education, healthcare and government,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “These new Aruba solutions bring much-needed visibility and control while leveraging AI to detect anomalies in real-time. As digital transformation accelerates locally, this level of intelligent security has become essential.”

Intelligent threat detection, powered by AI

Aruba’s new NDR platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to provide deep visibility into network activity. Unlike traditional monitoring tools, it continuously analyses traffic patterns and user behaviour to identify early signs of malicious activity. Examples include lateral movement, privilege escalation and data exfiltration.

With local SOC (security operations centre) skills shortages reported across the country, the built-in AI threat triage and automated forensics offer significant relief to overburdened IT teams, enabling them to respond faster and more accurately without hiring additional staff.

ZTNA – from the edge to the campus

While zero trust is often associated with remote access or cloud environments, Aruba’s campus-based ZTNA offering brings the same security principles to wired and wireless access across physical campuses – ideal for South African universities, schools, hospitals and corporate parks.

This is achieved through identity-based access controls, role-based segmentation and integration with existing security infrastructure, ensuring that users and devices are continuously verified before gaining access to sensitive resources. It is a significant step forward for institutions that host a mix of student, guest, IOT and employee traffic on the same network.

Local availability and support

Duxbury Networking has confirmed that both solutions are now available to South African partners, with full local support and training for integration into existing Aruba deployments. The technologies form part of Aruba’s Unified SASE (secure access service edge) architecture, which converges networking and security into a single cloud-native framework.

“For organisations that have already standardised on Aruba’s infrastructure, these upgrades provide a seamless path to adopt zero trust and AI-driven detection without major overhauls,” says Gordon. “As a value-added distributor, we are here to help partners deploy these solutions confidently, with guidance from pre-sales through to implementation.”

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, or visit www.duxbury.co.za.



