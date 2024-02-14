Duxbury announces NETGEAR cloud manageable smart switch series

NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches are here.

Duxbury Networking, a distributor of NETGEAR networking solutions for SMEs and corporates, has announced the local availability of the NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches. The S3600 Series includes the 8-port 10G multi-gigabit (XS508TM) and 16-port 10G multi-gigabit (XS516TM) that provide flexible and auto-adaptive wired connectivity of high-bandwidth devices.

“We are excited about the local potential for the NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches as these enable companies to easily optimise their business networks regardless of the size. Forming part of NETGEAR’s Total Network Solution, these two new switches help businesses take advantage of the latest networking connectivity all from a single vendor and available through Duxbury in South Africa,” says Tobie van Schalkwayk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

The NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches include user-friendly web management, which streamlines initial configuration for quick onboarding at the access layer of a business network. It features two x 10G SFP+ fibre uplink ports, perfect for a local 10G server or uplink aggregation to the business’s network core. Additionally, they provide advanced Smart switch features such as IPv6 layer 2+/3 static routing, DiffServ QOS policies, LACP, broadcast/multicast/unicast control, DHCP and more to satisfy even the most advanced medium to large business needs.

“The growing networking demands of high-bandwidth applications and devices in the workplace often result in connectivity drops, slow speeds, bottlenecks, lagging content streaming and slow downloads. The NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches address these issues head-on and enable business owners to simply connect devices and instantly give each device exactly the speed it needs – either 1G, 2.5G, 5G or 10G,” adds Van Schalkwyk.

The NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches provide easy-to-configure set-up and management, which is critical especially for any business that may lack the onsite IT resources that most enterprise solutions require.

“Business owners face constant pressure as their companies grow. Managing networking bandwidth, especially when the number of high-bandwidth devices continues to increase at the workplace, has become a significant challenge,” says Iphie Chen, Senior Product Line Manager at NETGEAR.

While the built-in user interface is included to give business owners full control over configuration, setting up and managing the switch is even more convenient through the NETGEAR Insight cloud management platform. Insight provides comprehensive remote configuration and troubleshooting for NETGEAR Pro Routers, Pro WiFi Access Points and Smart Cloud Managed Switches. Network managers can easily deploy, manage and monitor every aspect of the network all from a single pane of glass.

Additional technical specifications include:

Eight or 16 x 10G multi-gigabit ethernet ports for flexible and auto-adaptive wired connectivity of high bandwidth devices. Connect devices instantly and give each device exactly the speed they need: 1G, 2.5G, 5G or 10G, automatically.

Non-blocking switching with 200Gbps (XS508TM) or 360Gbps (XS516TM) line rate fabric. Get all the connectivity you want to your devices across all ports of 10G multi-gigabit ethernet plus two 10G SFP+ fibre uplink ports (1G/10GBASE-X fibre SFP+), without congestion and in full duplex mode.

Configurable L2/L2+ network features (VLANs, Rapid Spanning Tree, IGMP Snooping/Querier/Fast Leave and more). Intuitive web management streamlines initial configuration for rapid onboarding at the access layer of your network.

Auto denial of service (DOS) prevention. Detects, defends, mitigates and protects against possible DOS attacks targeting your business, like a faulty device flooding your network.

SNMP v1, v2c, v3 and RMON remote monitoring. Can take full advantage of a central SNMP management tool.

NETGEAR Insight Cloud management ready. Remote/cloud management and monitoring enabled. Simply activate the Insight management option through the GUI – one-year Insight subscription is included.

Smart Command-Line Interface (CLI). Text view management interface that enables users to manage all network devices on a single pane of glass.

Port mirroring for network monitoring. Lets you transport network packets captured on one or several ports across the switch to a destination on another port with a sniffer.

Energy-efficient ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings. The latest energy-saving abilities include per-port automatic lower power mode when the port link is down, or idle.

Quiet rackmount, wall mount or desktop operation – temperature-based fan-speed control minimises system acoustic noise with a maximum 28.63 dBA at 25°C ambient.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za

