Duxbury delivers high-performance enterprise switches featuring advanced security

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says its enterprise switch range provides organisations with scalable, cost-efficient ways to transform their network infrastructure into a high-performance environment.

The Duxbury enterprise switch range includes:

DUX2528P: 24-port Layer 2 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP, 450W PoE

DUX2528F: 28-port Layer 2 Gigabit with 16-port RJ45 and 12-port SFP

DUX3528PX: 24-port Layer 3 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP+, 450W PoE

DUX3536X: 36-port Layer 3 Gigabit with 24SFP, 8 x UTP, and 4 SFP+ ports

DUX3552PX: 48-port Layer 3 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP+, 450W PoE

All the switches in the enterprise range are equipped with either multiple 1Gbps SFP or 10Gbps SFP+ ports for high-speed data transfer and low latency to ensure businesses maintain their mission-critical operations. The advanced Layer 2 and 3 features of the switches ensure more efficient network traffic management than previously possible, providing technical teams with the peace of mind that the environment remains optimised.

“The Duxbury enterprise switch range has been designed with security and scalability in mind,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “All the switches have built-in security protocols to safeguard network infrastructure against unauthorised access and threats. We have also ensured that the switches can easily scale as business networks grow to integrate additional devices as efficiently as possible.

User-friendliness is at the core of the enterprise switches with powerful Duxbury management tools enabling technology teams to easily configure and monitor their network performance. Additionally, these Duxbury switches offer comprehensive support for several networking protocols, including Spanning Tree, QoS, VLAN, LACP and more to be compatible with virtually any environment.

“What makes these enterprise switches even more compelling for businesses is the fact that they do not come with a higher price point, despite their premium features and enterprise-grade components. Duxbury has also included a limited lifetime warranty on all the switches in the range.”

The Duxbury enterprise switches form part of the company’s recently introduced sustainable packaging initiative. This sees eco-friendly seeds shipped for free inside Duxbury products between 1 May and 31 July this year.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.