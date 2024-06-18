Duxbury delivers high-performance enterprise switches featuring advanced security

Johannesburg, 18 Jun 2024
Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says its enterprise switch range provides organisations with scalable, cost-efficient ways to transform their network infrastructure into a high-performance environment.
The Duxbury enterprise switch range includes:
- DUX2528P: 24-port Layer 2 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP, 450W PoE
- DUX2528F: 28-port Layer 2 Gigabit with 16-port RJ45 and 12-port SFP
- DUX3528PX: 24-port Layer 3 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP+, 450W PoE
- DUX3536X: 36-port Layer 3 Gigabit with 24SFP, 8 x UTP, and 4 SFP+ ports
- DUX3552PX: 48-port Layer 3 Gigabit PoE + 4SFP+, 450W PoE
All the switches in the enterprise range are equipped with either multiple 1Gbps SFP or 10Gbps SFP+ ports for high-speed data transfer and low latency to ensure businesses maintain their mission-critical operations. The advanced Layer 2 and 3 features of the switches ensure more efficient network traffic management than previously possible, providing technical teams with the peace of mind that the environment remains optimised.
“The Duxbury enterprise switch range has been designed with security and scalability in mind,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “All the switches have built-in security protocols to safeguard network infrastructure against unauthorised access and threats. We have also ensured that the switches can easily scale as business networks grow to integrate additional devices as efficiently as possible.
User-friendliness is at the core of the enterprise switches with powerful Duxbury management tools enabling technology teams to easily configure and monitor their network performance. Additionally, these Duxbury switches offer comprehensive support for several networking protocols, including Spanning Tree, QoS, VLAN, LACP and more to be compatible with virtually any environment.
“What makes these enterprise switches even more compelling for businesses is the fact that they do not come with a higher price point, despite their premium features and enterprise-grade components. Duxbury has also included a limited lifetime warranty on all the switches in the range.”
The Duxbury enterprise switches form part of the company’s recently introduced sustainable packaging initiative. This sees eco-friendly seeds shipped for free inside Duxbury products between 1 May and 31 July this year.
For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.
Duxbury Networking
Since its formation in 1984 by CEO, Graham Duxbury, Duxbury Networking has embraced ongoing technological changes within the ICT sector in order to provide its customers with access to the latest trends and solutions. Satisfying the evolving and diverse needs of its customer base is achieved through an emphasis on sourcing cost-effective, high-quality products from carefully selected local and international vendors. Aligned with this is the provision of uncompromising technical support, which is possible due to an extensive investment in the training and upskilling of its team. The company is driven to take an active role in reshaping and redefining the South African digital landscape in its mission to help its customers build a network that will support current and future technologies.