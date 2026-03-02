Duxbury lands exclusive Milesight surveillance distribution deal in SA

Leandro da Cunha, surveillance business unit lead at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking has been appointed the exclusive South African distributor for Milesight surveillance solutions, expanding its video security portfolio with an AI-enabled platform designed for faster deployment and open integration.

Leandro da Cunha, surveillance business unit lead at Duxbury Networking, says customers are prioritising intelligence and integration over standalone hardware.

“Organisations are no longer looking for cameras alone. They want intelligence, integration and speed of deployment," he says.

Da Cunha notes that deployment speed is particularly relevant in the local market, where many projects face constrained site access and tight implementation windows. Technology that moves from unboxing to live video in minutes rather than hours reduces risk and improves time to value, he adds.

Duxbury states that Milesight will complement its existing surveillance vendors, particularly in projects where rollout speed, scale or cost considerations differ from traditional enterprise requirements.

The company says its services division will continue to support deployments with site surveys, system design, integration and commissioning.

As surveillance systems increasingly form part of broader IT and security architectures, Duxbury argues that open and scalable platforms will be critical.

“Surveillance is no longer isolated from the rest of the technology environment. It must integrate into networks, security operations and data platforms,” says Da Cunha.