Duxbury rebrands in-house products to DuxNet

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has launched the DuxNet brand identity for its in-house product range. DuxNet solutions will continue to deliver exceptional network performance at an affordable price, which customers have come to expect from Duxbury. The DuxNet range encompasses a comprehensive suite of networking solutions. These include battery cameras, switches, service gateways and access points. All the products in the DuxNet range are backed by Duxbury Networking’s highly regarded support and limited lifetime warranty.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new face of our in-house brand, DuxNet,” says Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking. “This rebranding reflects our continued dedication to providing our customers with advanced networking solutions that can address any business requirement. DuxNet embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional value and performance.”

DuxNet overview

1. Battery cameras

The DuxNet Battery Cameras provide advanced, user-friendly home or small office monitoring solutions tailored to the unique needs of the South African market. Featuring motion detection alerts, two-way audio and the ability to monitor a property around the clock, users can easily safeguard every corner of their home or office.

2. Switches

The DuxNet Switches are designed for a variety of applications in businesses of all sizes, whether a home office or a large corporation. These switches provide customers with a cost-effective way to add more ethernet ports to their network and a gateway to harness the full potential of IP-based networking solutions.

3. Service gateways

The DuxNet Service Gateways (DSG) offer cost-effective, flexible edge compute appliances built on standard x86 processors. These versatile devices, including SD-WAN CPE, firewall and IP PBX solutions, can be deployed for virtually any application.

4. Access points

The DuxNet Wi-Fi Access Points (APs) blend aesthetics with performance. The range features models from the entry-level AC1200 to the enterprise-grade AX3600. It includes both indoor ceiling-mounted and weatherproof outdoor options. With standard POE support across all models, installation is intuitive and eliminates the need for complex wiring.

“DuxNet delivers a modern twist to the Duxbury solutions our customers and channel partners have come to rely on for all their networking needs. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint, so all DuxNet products form part of our Go Green Initiative. This sees DuxNet products use sustainable packaging,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.