Duxbury releases dedicated NETGEAR switches for AV environments

Duxbury expands its selection with Netgear AV Switches for Environments.

Duxbury Networking, a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the availability of the range of NETGEAR Pro AV switches that are specifically engineered for delivering audio/video (AV) services over IP infrastructure.

“Delivering IP-based AV packets to multiple conference rooms, TV screens in sports bars, big screens at sports events and screens and speakers at concerts demand high levels of quality of service. Additionally, configuring traditional IT switches for AV is complicated and time-consuming,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “However, one of the most significant challenges is that the ‘language’ around AV, IP and IT differ. AV specialists do not necessarily understand networking technology and vice versa, often resulting in a gap when it comes to audio and visual performance during events.”

These are just some of the issues that the NETGEAR Pro AV switch range solves and why more AV professionals prefer the switches. The organisation reimagined standard IT switch interfaces for the high-performance demands of AV over IP. The business has also put in place a dedicated Pro AV support function that provides customers with access to a worldwide team of system engineers who understand AV.

Demand for NETGEAR Pro AV switches have grown year-on-year over the last few years in markets around the world. AV manufacturers around the world are recommending the use of these switches. This is a result of NETGEAR partnering with more than 200 vendors and manufacturers who have certified the switch range.

All the NETGEAR Pro AV switches feature an AV user interface and profiles certified by more than 200 manufacturers. The units support POE+ 30W and POE+ 90W with a user-friendly installation. The switches in the range are:

M4250:

Up to 10G uplinks

Reversible front LEDs/rear ports, making it ideal in AV racks with desktop versions available.

M4300:

Up to 40G uplinks

Redundant PSUs and active-active core (NSF stack)

M4350:

Up to 100G uplinks

Redundant PSUs and active-active core (NSF stack)

SMPTE 2110 supported on selected models

M4500:

Up to 100G core

Active-active core installations (MLAG)

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.