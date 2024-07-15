Duxbury Services Gateway revolutionises the edge for local businesses

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the launch of the Duxbury Services Gateway (DSG) range. These innovative, cost-effective edge compute appliances are designed to meet the diverse needs of South African businesses, including SD-WAN, firewall and IP PBX applications.

The DSG range consists of three models. Built on a standard x86 processor platform, the DSG appliances deliver good performance and versatility:

DSG350: Powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of memory (expandable to 8GB) and 32GB SSD storage, this entry-level model is perfect for small businesses and basic computing needs. It offers essential network management and security features, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks.

Powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of memory (expandable to 8GB) and 32GB SSD storage, this entry-level model is perfect for small businesses and basic computing needs. It offers essential network management and security features, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks. DSG365: This mid-range model features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory (expandable to 32GB) and 64GB SSD storage. It is designed for medium-sized businesses, providing enhanced performance for more demanding applications and advanced network management.

This mid-range model features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory (expandable to 32GB) and 64GB SSD storage. It is designed for medium-sized businesses, providing enhanced performance for more demanding applications and advanced network management. DSG770: The high-end model in the DSG range, equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory (expandable to 32GB) and 64GB SSD storage. It is tailored for large enterprises and highly demanding tasks, delivering top-tier performance, comprehensive network security and advanced computing capabilities.

"The Duxbury Services Gateway is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their edge computing capabilities," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "With its flexible and open platform, the DSG range allows businesses to adapt to their changing needs, ensuring they remain competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape."

Companies can load their own operating systems on the DSG appliance. The range can be used across industry verticals, including industrial automation, energy management, smart medical, fleet and transportation management, warehouse and retail logistics, digital signage and network security.

In addition to their powerful hardware, the DSG appliances come with several features designed to optimise performance and ensure seamless operation. These include auto power on, timed boot, wake on LAN and PXE boot. Additionally, the watchdog timer enables the appliances to automatically recover after a sudden crash, power failure or other disaster.

"The launch of the DSG range underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," says Van Schalkwyk. "We are excited to bring these advanced edge computing appliances to the South African market and look forward to helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals."

The DSG range is manufactured using ultra-high-quality hardware components. Their external housing materials can adapt to various temperatures while providing long-term high-load stable operation in harsh environments. The units are also dust-proof with anti-corrosion, anti-vibration and anti-shock features.

For more information on the Duxbury Services Gateway, contact Duxbury Networking (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/.