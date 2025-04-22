Duxbury signs distribution deal with Tachyon Networks to bring affordable 60GHz wireless to SA

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking distributor, has signed a distribution agreement with Tachyon Networks to bring its innovative 60GHz point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) fixed wireless solutions to the South African market. The partnership expands Duxbury’s already expansive wireless portfolio, allowing it to address a wider range of verticals with cost-effective alternatives to fibre.

Tachyon Networks’ modular 60GHz solutions deliver high-throughput, low-latency connectivity in both dense urban and underserved rural areas. With products such as the TNA-303X, an outdoor 60GHz AP/client device, and various high-performance antenna kits, Tachyon offers scalable solutions that are easy to deploy and flexible enough to serve applications across ISPs, education, retail, security, healthcare and industrial sectors.

"As demand for fast, reliable connectivity continues to surge, South African businesses need smarter ways to deliver high-capacity broadband without the high cost and complexity of trenching fibre," says Teresa Huysamen, wireless business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. "Tachyon’s products are ideally suited to this task. Their 60GHz solutions combine affordability with enterprise-grade performance, enabling service providers and system integrators to build fast networks without compromise."

Tachyon's TNA-303X system is designed around a modular architecture, making it simple to swap antennas and scale deployments based on distance and throughput needs. With antenna options ranging from 90° wide-beam coverage to ultra-narrow 2°x2° long-distance links, installers can customise connectivity across a range of challenging environments. Supporting up to 3Gbps throughput, the 303X enables high-speed, fibre-like wireless backhaul and last-mile access without the typical deployment headaches.

"Tachyon has been designed to be a practical, high-performance wireless platform that solves real-world challenges around affordability, spectrum congestion and installation simplicity," says Herman Conradie of Tachyon Networks. "This partnership with Duxbury marks a big step in bringing that vision to the South African market. Duxbury's trusted reseller network and technical support ecosystem are the perfect match for expanding Tachyon’s reach into the region."

The new distribution agreement also gives South African resellers access to key accessories, including the TNA precision mounting bracket and the TNS-100 POE switch, which supports 4x 2.5G POE ports and a 1x SFP+ uplink. These accessories help reduce deployment costs and improve system integration in bandwidth-intensive use cases such as video surveillance, edge computing and industrial automation.

Given the growing demand for resilient infrastructure, Duxbury believes solutions like Tachyon offer a compelling alternative for organisations looking to extend reliable wireless coverage quickly and affordably.

"It’s not just about speed – it’s about building networks that are easy to install, resilient to disruption and designed for the realities of the South African environment," adds Huysamen. "With Tachyon, we’re giving our partners the ability to meet those needs head-on."

The new Tachyon product line is available immediately from Duxbury Networking. For more information, visit www.duxbury.co.za or contact the team at (+27) 011 351 9800.