Duxbury strengthens commitment to AV-over-IP market with dedicated NETGEAR switches

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, says the NETGEAR range of Pro AV switches provides professional audio/video (AV) users with high quality, low latency video and audio distribution over an IP network.



"With the increasing demand for sophisticated AV over IP solutions in environments like conference rooms, sports bars and concert venues, recent years have seen an explosion in demand for a seamless, high-quality network," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "NETGEAR’s Pro AV switches, featuring a groundbreaking AV graphical user interface (GUI), simplify the deployment and management of networked AV devices to ensure outstanding performance."

Some of the product highlights of the NETGEAR Pro AV switch range available through Duxbury include:

M4250 Series: Ideal for AV racks with reversible front LEDs and rear ports, offering up to 10G uplinks.

M4300 and M4350 Series: These models support up to 40G and 100G uplinks respectively, with redundant power supplies and active-active core capabilities, suitable for more demanding set-ups.

M4500 Series: Designed for large-scale deployments, these switches support up to 100G core configurations and are equipped with multi-chassis link aggregation (MLAG) for enhanced redundancy and performance.

The NETGEAR Pro AV switches are renowned for their robust performance and ease of use, featuring advanced functionalities such as the Engage Controller software, which simplifies the configuration and management of AV networks. This user-friendly approach helps bridge the gap between AV and IT professionals, ensuring optimal performance across all devices. The powerful software automatically detects all NETGEAR Pro AV switches on the network to ensure quick configurations, allowing users to easily upgrade firmware and make deployment as easy as possible.



"Duxbury Networking is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," Van Schalkwyk adds. "The NETGEAR Pro AV switches deliver the performance essential for a consistent user experience in the high-demand professional AV market, backed up by the reliability and support expected from a global leader in network technology."

For more information on the NETGEAR Pro AV switches, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800 or via email at info@duxnet.co.za. You can also visit the Web site at www.duxbury.co.za.